#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:28 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Newport Television Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Newport Television Holdings (B-/Stable/--) are not currently affected by the company’s announcement that it has signed three separate agreements to sell 22 of its stations to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (BB-/Stable/--), Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (B/CreditWatch Negative/--), and Cox Media Group (a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. ) for approximately $1 billion. The company also said that it is seeking a sale of its remaining five stations. If the company plans to use proceeds to repay all of its outstanding debt, we will withdraw the corporate credit rating on Newport and the issue-level ratings on the Newport Television LLC debt at the time the debt is extinguished.

However, strong indications that the company will sell less than substantially all of its stations could prompt us to place the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications if it becomes apparent that the company is contemplating significant investments in new businesses, or alternatively, is considering shareholder-favoring moves that increase credit risk.

