TEXT-S&P: SuperMedia ratings unaffected by debt repurchase

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Dallas, Texas-based print and digital marketing services provider SuperMedia Inc.'s latest subpar debt repurchase does not affect our current rating on the company ('CCC+' with a negative outlook). Our issue-level rating on the company's term loan due 2015 remains at 'D'. Per Standard & Poor's criteria, the ability to do ongoing subpar repurchases is tantamount to a default. We expect the issue to remain at this rating level until the company no longer has the authorization to buy back debt below par. We believe SuperMedia's liquidity and adjusted debt leverage will not change materially as a result of this transaction, as the company is using $31 million of cash and must keep at least $50 million in cash as per its amendment dated Nov. 8, 2011. Lease- and pension-adjusted leverage, pro forma for the subpar debt repurchase, decreased to 3.2x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 3.3x. We anticipate that the company will continue to repurchase debt in the open market below par with roughly 32.5% of its free cash flow, as defined in the credit agreement (SuperMedia must repay 67.5% of the debt at par as per credit agreement terms). We believe the company will need to continue to repurchase debt and stem revenue declines in order to be able to refinance the credit facility by Dec. 31, 2015.