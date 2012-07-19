FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Fortress Credit Funding VI notes prelim ratings
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 9:12 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Fortress Credit Funding VI notes prelim ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Fortress Credit Funding VI L.P.'s issuance is a CLO securitization 
backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated and 
middle market senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, 
and E notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, legal structure, diversified collateral portfolio, and timely 
interest and ultimate payments, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Fortress Credit Funding VI L.P.'s 
$149.8 million floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation transaction backed by a 
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated and middle market 
senior secured loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 19, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Fortress Credit Funding VI L.P., July 19, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market Value Risk In 
U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish 
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject 
To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009
     -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default 
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
     -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash 
Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007
     -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO 
Securitizations, Oct. 17, 2006
     -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands 
Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 
21, 2002

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Fortress Credit Funding VI L.P.
 
Class                Rating          Amount

A-1                  AAA (sf)        96.900
A-2                  AA (sf)         17.170
B (deferrable)       A (sf)          15.215
C (deferrable)       BBB (sf)         9.860
D (deferrable)       BBB- (sf)        2.210
E (deferrable)       BB (sf)          8.415
Subordinated notes   NR              23.990

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.