TEXT-S&P affirms Toa Reinsurance Co Of America 'A+' rating

Overview -- We affirmed our 'A+' rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. (TRJ) and removed it from CreditWatch Negative. -- We have affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRA and removed it from CreditWatch Negative because of its core status to TRJ. -- The stable outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ. Rating Action On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' financial strength rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. of America (TRA) and removed it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating actions on TRA reflect TRA's core status to its parent TRJ. We placed TRJ on CreditWatch Negative on Nov. 29, 2011. On Feb. 29, 2012, we affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRJ and removed it from CreditWatch. The core status is based on our group rating methodology and TRA's increasing importance to TRJ. TRA plays a significant role in TRJ's diversification strategy. It shares the same name, and is fully owned by its parent. The ownership of TRA enables TRJ to gain new business and diversify its risk exposure outside of Japan. TRA's clientele is different from that of its parent, and it focuses strictly on the North American market. It primarily writes treaty and facultative reinsurance in both property and casualty. Its targeted clients are local and regional underwriting companies and specialty departments of national carriers. TRA is meeting our expectations with a 2011 generally accepted accounting principles derived combined ratio of 95.0% excluding foreign exchange. Outlook The outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ as a core member of the group. The outlook on TRJ is stable. We hold the view that it has maintained a strong financial risk profile, supported by its strong position in Japan's reinsurance market. We expect the company to be able to maintain its capitalization at a very strong level that is commensurate with the current ratings unless another severe capital event occurs in the next fiscal year. We may raise the ratings on TRJ if the company diversifies and boosts the profitability of its reinsurance business to establish a business franchise that consistently generates high earnings, and at the same time appropriately controls its assumed risks and maintains its capitalization at a very strong level. Conversely, we may consider a downgrade if TRJ's capitalization is threatened by large insurance payouts from the losses from Thailand's flood or other large-scale disasters; or if the insurer's position within the domestic reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we expect the ultimate net losses from Thailand's floods to have a limited negative impact on TRJ's financial risk profile. However, if ultimate net losses from the event increase by between 20% and 25%, we will review the ratings on the company. We do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the floods until at least second-quarter 2012. We expect TRA to remain core to its parent and would only change our published rating and outlook on TRA with changes to our rating or outlook on TRJ. Related Criteria And Research -- Ratings Affirmed On Japan-Based Toa Re; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable, Feb. 29, 2012 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Toa Reinsurance Co. of America Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.