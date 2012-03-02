FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Toa Reinsurance Co Of America 'A+' rating
#Market News
March 2, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Toa Reinsurance Co Of America 'A+' rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We affirmed our 'A+' rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. (TRJ) and removed 	
it from CreditWatch Negative.	
     -- We have affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRA and removed it from 	
CreditWatch Negative because of its core status to TRJ.	
     -- The stable outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ.	
Rating Action	
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 	
financial strength rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. of America (TRA) and removed 	
it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook is 	
stable.	
Rationale	
The rating actions on TRA reflect TRA's core status to its parent TRJ. We 	
placed TRJ on CreditWatch Negative on Nov. 29, 2011. On Feb. 29, 2012, we 	
affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRJ and removed it from CreditWatch.	
	
The core status is based on our group rating methodology and TRA's increasing 	
importance to TRJ. TRA plays a significant role in TRJ's diversification 	
strategy. It shares the same name, and is fully owned by its parent. The 	
ownership of TRA enables TRJ to gain new business and diversify its risk 	
exposure outside of Japan. TRA's clientele is different from that of its 	
parent, and it focuses strictly on the North American market. It primarily 	
writes treaty and facultative reinsurance in both property and casualty. Its 	
targeted clients are local and regional underwriting companies and specialty 	
departments of national carriers. TRA is meeting our expectations with a 2011 	
generally accepted accounting principles derived combined ratio of 95.0% 	
excluding foreign exchange.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ as a core member of the group. 	
The outlook on TRJ is stable. We hold the view that it has maintained a strong 	
financial risk profile, supported by its strong position in Japan's 	
reinsurance market. We expect the company to be able to maintain its 	
capitalization at a very strong level that is commensurate with the current 	
ratings unless another severe capital event occurs in the next fiscal year.	
	
We may raise the ratings on TRJ if the company diversifies and boosts the 	
profitability of its reinsurance business to establish a business franchise 	
that consistently generates high earnings, and at the same time appropriately 	
controls its assumed risks and maintains its capitalization at a very strong 	
level. Conversely, we may consider a downgrade if TRJ's capitalization is 	
threatened by large insurance payouts from the losses from Thailand's flood or 	
other large-scale disasters; or if the insurer's position within the domestic 	
reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we expect the 	
ultimate net losses from Thailand's floods to have a limited negative impact 	
on TRJ's financial risk profile. However, if ultimate net losses from the 	
event increase by between 20% and 25%, we will review the ratings on the 	
company. We do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the 	
floods until at least second-quarter 2012. We expect TRA to remain core to its 	
parent and would only change our published rating and outlook on TRA with 	
changes to our rating or outlook on TRJ.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Ratings Affirmed On Japan-Based Toa Re; Off CreditWatch; Outlook 	
Stable, Feb. 29, 2012	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Toa Reinsurance Co. of America	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Watch Neg/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Watch Neg/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

