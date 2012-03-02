FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture to 'D'
March 2, 2012 / 6:22 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture to 'D'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Reno-based gaming operator Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture 	
(CEJV), and its issue-level rating on CEJV's $143 mortgage notes, to 'D' from 	
'CCC-'. The rating action followed CEJV's failure to repay the principal on 	
its mortgage notes at maturity. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action stems from CEJV's inability to successfully repay the 	
principal on its mortgage notes, due March 1, 2012, which constitutes a 	
default under the terms of the notes' indenture. CEJV is in continuing 	
discussions with potential financing sources and the holders of the notes 	
regarding a restructuring of its obligations under the notes and has entered 	
into a forbearance agreement with a substantial holder of the outstanding 	
notes. CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and 	
Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver 	
Legacy Resort Casino in Reno.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture	
 Corporate Credit Rating                D/--               CCC-/Watch Dev/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
	
Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture	
Silver Legacy Capital Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         D                  CCC-/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

