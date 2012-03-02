TEXT-S&P cuts Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture to 'D'

On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Reno-based gaming operator Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV), and its issue-level rating on CEJV's $143 mortgage notes, to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The rating action followed CEJV's failure to repay the principal on its mortgage notes at maturity. Rationale The rating action stems from CEJV's inability to successfully repay the principal on its mortgage notes, due March 1, 2012, which constitutes a default under the terms of the notes' indenture. CEJV is in continuing discussions with potential financing sources and the holders of the notes regarding a restructuring of its obligations under the notes and has entered into a forbearance agreement with a substantial holder of the outstanding notes. CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno. Ratings List Downgraded To From Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC-/Watch Dev/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture Silver Legacy Capital Corp. Senior Secured D CCC-/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.