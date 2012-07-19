FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Morgan Stanley ratings unaffected by Q2 results
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Morgan Stanley ratings unaffected by Q2 results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Morgan
Stanley's (A-/Negative/A-2) poor second-quarter earnings do not
immediately affect the ratings.

Morgan Stanley reported Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax income of $590 
million, compared with $2.2 billion in the first quarter and $1.7 billion in 
second-quarter 2011. We expect income in the second half of the year will be 
relatively flat, much like the weak second half of 2011, reflecting the 
uncertain economic outlook.

The company announced plans to deemphasize certain fixed income, currency, and 
commodity trading businesses that are capital intensive, as well as other 
initiatives to boost returns. It will target a 30% reduction in Basel III 
risk-weighted assets by the end of 2014 from third-quarter 2011 levels and 
decrease headcount and costs. It will also reposition its Global Wealth 
Management (GWM) businesses outside the U.S. We believe these plans are 
consistent with our view that the current shift in capital markets is 
structural rather than cyclical and that returns in the industry will not 
return to pre-crisis levels once the evolving regulatory framework is in 
place. 

Revenues at the institutional securities segment were down sharply from both 
the first quarter and year over year. Underwriting revenues improved 15% 
sequentially as a result of stronger equity underwriting fee income, while 
advisory and debt underwriting fees declined. Sales and trading revenues 
declined across all categories, primarily because of lackluster client 
activity. According to Morgan Stanley, the anticipation of a Moody's downgrade 
during the quarter had a negative impact on client activity. Morgan Stanley 
continues to perform well in global investment banking league tables, which 
should help the firm rebound once confidence in capital markets returns.

GWM revenues were down slightly compared with the prior quarter and year over 
year, reflecting lower client activity. Compensation costs declined more 
quickly than revenues, though, which boosted the pretax margin. Now that the 
integration of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) joint venture is 
complete, we expect related costs to decline. The company announced its 
intention to exercise its option to increase its stake in MSSB by 14% (to 65%) 
during the quarter. Still, results for the business will likely not improve 
significantly until market conditions improve.

Asset Management revenues were down in the quarter versus the first quarter 
and year over year as a result of weak investment revenues and merchant 
banking fees. Assets under management increased, however, because of net 
inflows.

Exposure to the weakest European countries (Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and 
Portugal) is manageable, with exposure before hedges of $5.4 billion and after 
hedges of $4.2 billion at the end of the second quarter. In addition, 
liquidity remains strong, with a global liquidity reserve of $173 billion as 
of the end of the quarter.

Morgan Stanley's Basel I Tier 1 common ratio rose to 13.5% from 13.3% at the 
end of the first quarter. It projects that its Basel III Tier 1 common ratio 
is currently almost 8.5% after incorporating recent Fed releases. We expect 
the company to continue to build capital in 2012.

Our rating outlook on Morgan Stanley is negative. We continue to evaluate the 
potential impact of regulatory reform, including the Volcker rule and the 
effect it could have on earnings and the company's business model. We will 
also continue to monitor the degree to which the Moody's action might affect 
client activity. We also continue to assess the potential impact of the 
European sovereign debt crisis on Morgan Stanley's funding and liquidity, as 
well as the associated risks of contagion. The outlook also reflects the 
negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of 
uplift into the issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley to reflect our 
expectation that the U.S. government would provide extraordinary support in a 
crisis. 



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
