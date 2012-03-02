FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 ratomgs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 ratomgs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 2 - OVERVIEW	
     -- The loan backing Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 continues to 	
benefit from stable financial ratios but there has been a decline in overall 	
performance.	
     -- We have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes in Fordgate 	
Commercial Securitisation No. 1, to reflect the increased refinancing risk 	
associated with the loan maturity in 2013.	
     -- Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan U.K. 	
CMBS transaction, with loan maturity in October 2013 and legal final maturity 	
in October 2016.	
     -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. 	
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our 	
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The 	
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this 	
transaction.	
    	
     March 2 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered its credit
ratings on Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A and B notes
(see list below).	
	
Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan transaction. 	
The loan is backed by a granular pool of 21 properties throughout the U.K. and 	
is scheduled to mature in October 2013. The notes are scheduled to mature in 	
October 2016 (see "New Issue: Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC," 	
published on Nov. 9, 2006).	
	
We have taken today's rating actions in light of our view of the refinance 	
risks associated with the loan maturity.	
	
The loan was initially secured by 22 properties, one of which one has been 	
sold. The portfolio is geographically diverse, with properties in England and 	
Scotland. The greatest concentration of properties by value is in Scotland 	
(five properties accounting for 37% of the reported portfolio value) followed 	
by Yorkshire and Humberside (five properties, 17%), the northeast (two 	
properties, 15%), and Greater London (one property, 12%).	
	
There are 12 office buildings, accounting for approximately 75% of overall 	
portfolio value and passing rent. Other property types in the portfolio are: 	
mixed retail, leisure, logistics, and car showrooms.	
	
The properties are generally geographically well located within their 	
respective submarkets, especially those in Aberdeen. Overall occupancy rate is 	
approximately 79%, down from 97% at closing. The decline in occupancy occurred 	
shortly after closing and we factored it into our analysis at that time. This 	
is largely attributable to a single distribution unit, which became vacant 	
shortly after closing and has not been occupied since. Since then, occupancy 	
has remained fairly stable (currently at 75%).	
	
The borrower continues to actively manage the portfolio. There are 105 tenants 	
and the largest by rental income are the Secretary of State (12%) and HSBC 	
(11%). The top 10 tenants, in terms of income, account for 72% of the total 	
rental income.	
	
The financial ratios remain relatively stable: The current interest coverage 	
ratio is 1.53x, down from 1.78x at closing, and the current senior 	
loan-to-value ratio is 54%.	
	
Nonetheless, we have observed a gradual credit deterioration in the 	
performance of the properties: Net operating income has declined by 5.5% since 	
our previous rating actions in February 2010. This has occurred as a result of 	
tenants exercising break options or vacating on lease expiry.	
	
Loan maturity is less than two years away and lending conditions remain 	
constrained. The signs are that borrowers are struggling more than ever in 	
recent times to repay their loans: Our data indicate that the 12-month-rolling 	
unpaid rate for European CMBS loans has reached 50% by total maturing balance; 	
and in January alone, only one in four loans managed to repay its maturity 	
obligations (see "European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (February 2012): Could Unpaid 	
Debt Exceed EUR10 Billion In 2012?," published on Feb. 29, 2012). Against this 	
background, we consider that the refinancing risk associated with this loan 	
has increased.	
	
However, given the size and quality of the portfolio, if the loan fails to 	
refinance at scheduled maturity, we consider that the three-year tail period 	
until note maturity is likely to be sufficient time for a loan workout to 	
repay the notes in full.	
	
We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in Fordgate Commercial 	
Securitisation No. 1 to reflect the increased refinance risk.	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are 	
under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And 	
AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (February 2012): Could Unpaid Debt 	
Exceed EUR10 Billion In 2012?, Feb. 29, 2012	
     -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And 	
Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 	
2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 	
2007	
     -- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004	
     -- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC	
GBP264.3 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Class               Rating	
             To                From	
Ratings Lowered	
A            BBB- (sf)         A- (sf)	
B            BB (sf)           BBB- (sf)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.