TEXT-S&P cuts Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 ratomgs

March 2 - OVERVIEW -- The loan backing Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 continues to benefit from stable financial ratios but there has been a decline in overall performance. -- We have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes in Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1, to reflect the increased refinancing risk associated with the loan maturity in 2013. -- Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan U.K. CMBS transaction, with loan maturity in October 2013 and legal final maturity in October 2016. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. March 2 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A and B notes (see list below). Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan transaction. The loan is backed by a granular pool of 21 properties throughout the U.K. and is scheduled to mature in October 2013. The notes are scheduled to mature in October 2016 (see "New Issue: Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC," published on Nov. 9, 2006). We have taken today's rating actions in light of our view of the refinance risks associated with the loan maturity. The loan was initially secured by 22 properties, one of which one has been sold. The portfolio is geographically diverse, with properties in England and Scotland. The greatest concentration of properties by value is in Scotland (five properties accounting for 37% of the reported portfolio value) followed by Yorkshire and Humberside (five properties, 17%), the northeast (two properties, 15%), and Greater London (one property, 12%). There are 12 office buildings, accounting for approximately 75% of overall portfolio value and passing rent. Other property types in the portfolio are: mixed retail, leisure, logistics, and car showrooms. The properties are generally geographically well located within their respective submarkets, especially those in Aberdeen. Overall occupancy rate is approximately 79%, down from 97% at closing. The decline in occupancy occurred shortly after closing and we factored it into our analysis at that time. This is largely attributable to a single distribution unit, which became vacant shortly after closing and has not been occupied since. Since then, occupancy has remained fairly stable (currently at 75%). The borrower continues to actively manage the portfolio. There are 105 tenants and the largest by rental income are the Secretary of State (12%) and HSBC (11%). The top 10 tenants, in terms of income, account for 72% of the total rental income. The financial ratios remain relatively stable: The current interest coverage ratio is 1.53x, down from 1.78x at closing, and the current senior loan-to-value ratio is 54%. Nonetheless, we have observed a gradual credit deterioration in the performance of the properties: Net operating income has declined by 5.5% since our previous rating actions in February 2010. This has occurred as a result of tenants exercising break options or vacating on lease expiry. Loan maturity is less than two years away and lending conditions remain constrained. The signs are that borrowers are struggling more than ever in recent times to repay their loans: Our data indicate that the 12-month-rolling unpaid rate for European CMBS loans has reached 50% by total maturing balance; and in January alone, only one in four loans managed to repay its maturity obligations (see "European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (February 2012): Could Unpaid Debt Exceed EUR10 Billion In 2012?," published on Feb. 29, 2012). Against this background, we consider that the refinancing risk associated with this loan has increased. However, given the size and quality of the portfolio, if the loan fails to refinance at scheduled maturity, we consider that the three-year tail period until note maturity is likely to be sufficient time for a loan workout to repay the notes in full. We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 to reflect the increased refinance risk. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (February 2012): Could Unpaid Debt Exceed EUR10 Billion In 2012?, Feb. 29, 2012 -- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007 -- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006 RATINGS LIST Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC GBP264.3 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Class Rating To From Ratings Lowered A BBB- (sf) A- (sf) B BB (sf) BBB- (sf)