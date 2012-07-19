TEXT-Fitch raises Scotiabank Peru's viability rating to 'bbb+'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Scotiabank Peru's (SBP) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. SBP's foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) is affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of the rating actions is included at the end of this release. SBP's VR was upgraded as the bank consolidated its competitive position in Peru, expanding its business lines and product offering and enlarging its franchise. The VR reflects the bank's improved franchise, sound capital, robust asset quality and reserves, improving funding mix and consistent performance. The ratings also factor in Peru's positive economic environment and heightened competition. SBP's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; rated 'AA-', Stable Outlook by Fitch), should it be required. Support should be forthcoming, provided that SBP does not suffer from a systemic risk event. SBP's IDRs would be upgraded should Peru's sovereign rating and country ceiling be upgraded. Downward risk for the bank's IDRs is limited given its parent support and Peru's economic prospects but some pressure on the VR could arise from a significant asset quality decline that would impair earnings and erode its reserve and capital cushion. BNS created a sound franchise from the merger of two local banks and the subsequent acquisition of a consumer/microfinance company. After a complex merger process, the bank consolidated its position as a Universal bank with a stronghold on the corporate segment and growing retail operations. Improved performance, sound internal capital generation, and, from the outset, significant fresh capital contributions from its parent, resulted in a sound capital base that compares well to that of its regional peers. Continued growth should slightly erode capital ratios but they are likely to remain strong and consistent with SBP's ratings. Solid portfolio growth and successful collection efforts helped SBP manage its legacy 'bad bank' and consistently improve asset quality. Past due loans (PDLs) are around the average in Peru but remain sound when compared to regional peers. PDLs are adequately covered by reserves and sound risk management policies underpin their stability. SBP's funding mix has improved in favor of lower cost demand deposits thus underpinning funding costs and margins. In addition, the increasing importance of capital markets funding contributes to improve asset/liability gaps. Driven by sound growth and resilient margins, as well as contained operating expenses and loan loss provisions, SBP has maintained a consistent and strong performance. Efficiency has improved and in spite of not being the most profitable in Peru, the bank compares well with its regional peers. Peru's economy shows a strong growth momentum based on sound macro fundamentals. In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and apply pre-emptive remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment. Peru's economic growth and banks' profitability have spurred competition from existing players and newcomers. Strong regulation keeps aggressive players in check while low banking penetration means that the pie is growing for all. SBP, as all Peruvian banks, should maintain risk management discipline to avoid costly mistakes. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. --Support Rating affirmed at '2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria