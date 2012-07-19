FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts rating on LBI Media Inc to 'CC'
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts rating on LBI Media Inc to 'CC'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) has
offered holders of its 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and holders of
LBI Media Holdings Inc.'s 11% senior discount notes due 2013
(unrated) an option to exchange their notes at below par.
     -- Under our criteria, we view the discounted offers, if successful, as 
tantamount to a default.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LBI to 'CC' from 'CCC' 
and the outlook remains negative.
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would 
lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the 
exchange and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated 
notes due 2017 to 'D'.

Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'.

The issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 
2017 remains 'CC' and the recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at 
'6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Upon the exchange, we will lower the 
issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'.

The issue-level rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 
remains 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3' (50% 
to 70% recovery expectation).

Rationale
On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to reduce the outstanding principal 
amount of indebtedness held by LBI and its parent, LBI Media Holdings Inc. 
Subject to conditions such as early tender date and acceptance rates, the 
company intends to exchange its 8.5% subordinated notes at 37% to 60% of par 
with senior- and junior-priority secured notes, and exchange its 11% senior 
discount notes with junior priority for subordinated notes at 20% to 23% of 
par, with a new 11% senior-priority note due 2019, 11% junior-priority notes 
due 2019, or 11% senior subordinated notes due 2019. The proposed notes will 
rank junior to LBI's existing 9.25% first-priority senior secured notes due 
2019 and accrues interest at an annual rate of 11% (8.5% payable in cash and 
2.5% payable in kind). Concurrent with the exchange offer, LBI is seeking 
consent from holders of its existing 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 to 
allow for, among other things, the issuance to the new notes. The 9.25% 
noteholders are offered a cash consent payment equal to $5 per $1,000 of the 
principal amount.  

The exchange offer and the consent fee offered to 9.25% noteholders will 
expire at midnight, New York City time, on Aug. 13, 2012, unless terminated or 
withdrawn earlier.

The downgrade reflects the application of Standard & Poor's criteria on subpar 
debt exchange transactions, which we view as tantamount to a default, to LBI's 
debt exchange offer. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further 
review of the result of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. 
It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers 
succeed, we would not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the 
previous 'CCC' level. If LBI effects the exchange as contemplated, we expect 
it to continue having excessively high debt leverage and generate 
discretionary cash flow deficits, requiring additional capital infusions, 
asset sales, or debt restructuring, in our opinion.

In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of 
Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad 
rates and inventory sellout in 2012 in light of the network's ratings 
performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into LBI's 
ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we believe 
this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could continue hampering 
overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under our base-case 
scenario, we believe revenue could grow at a mid- to high-single-digit 
percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella more than offsets 
flat to low single-digit percent declines in radio revenue. We expect 
operating cost growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new 
programming launches, and cost-cutting initiatives in radio. As a result, we 
believe EBITDA could be up at a mid-single-digit rate, absent more focused 
cost-reduction efforts. We believe that, over the longer term, as the Estrella 
network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it could help propel EBITDA 
growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant 
U.S. Hispanic network, Univision.

In the first quarter of 2012, LBI performed slightly above our expectations 
due to cost-cutting initiatives. Revenue and EBITDA increased 8% and 5%, 
respectively. Radio revenues declined 1% and EBITDA rose 62%, resulting from 
lower selling and administrative costs. TV revenues increased 16%, while TV 
segment EBITDA declined 63% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and 
network costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.2% for the 12 
months ended March 31, 2012--a considerable decline from margin levels of 
around 35% prior to the launch of Estrella in September 2009.

Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% senior 
holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.4x as of March. 31, 
2011. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12 months 
ended March 31, 2011. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less 
than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on revolver 
availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments. 

Liquidity
LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving 
credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.6 million as of March 
31, 2012. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as 
of March 31, 2012. Since March 31, 2012, LBI has borrowed $12.5 million to 
fund interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before 
working capital) were negative $16.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 
2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital 
expenditures, which we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area 
following the completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working 
capital needs. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant 
of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver 
borrowings. We expect that the company will have an adequate margin of 
compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the 
revolver.

Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the 
corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the exchange and 
lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 
'D'.

We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result 
of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our 
preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would 
not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level 
based on the company's still excessively high debt leverage, negative 
discretionary cash flow, and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest expense.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May 
12, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
LBI Media Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CC/Negative/--     CCC/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

LBI Media Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC                
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Subordinated                           CC                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
