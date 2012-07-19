FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 9:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Alliance for College-Ready Public Schools

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB' rating on approximately $22
million of outstanding California Statewide Communities Development Authority,
school facility revenue bonds, series 2011A issued on behalf of the Alliance for
College-Ready Public Schools (Alliance)
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch published an exposure draft proposing numerous amendments to its existing 
charter school rating criteria on July 19. If applied in the proposed form, the 
amended methodology would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing
charter school ratings.  Following the comment period and upon the publication 
of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place those schools at a heightened risk 
of downgrades on Rating Watch Negative. This may ultimately include all charter 
school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools 
over the following six months utilizing the new criteria. The exposure draft is 
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the
press release.

SECURITY

The bonds are payable from lease payments made by three charter schools, secured
by an assignment of rents and deed of trust over the school facilities. Lease 
payments constitute a joint and several obligation payable from the schools' 
gross revenues. Additional bondholder protections include a debt service reserve
funded to maximum annual debt service (MADS)+, capital maintenance and operating
fund, and subordination of Alliance's management fee.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB' rating reflects full and stable 
enrollment levels at the three obligated charter schools (the schools), 
bolstered by strong programmatic and fiscal management provided by Alliance, a 
well-established charter management organization (CMO) that manages a successful
network of 20 Los Angeles area-based charter schools.

SOUND OPERATIONS: Further supporting the rating are the schools track record of 
operating surpluses, albeit based on a relatively small revenue base; sound 
coverage of pro forma MADS; and a manageable, though moderately high debt 
burden.

WEAKENED STATE SUPPORT: Counterbalancing the above attributes is the persistent 
funding pressure resulting from California's fiscal challenges (state of 
California general obligations rated 'A-' by Fitch), which has led to recent, 
and potentially to further, reductions in per-pupil aid.

SECTOR STANDARD CONCERNS: Additional credit concerns include ongoing charter 
renewal risk and a thin balance sheet cushion, both characteristic of the 
charter school sector. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

PRESSURED OPERATIONS: Failure to maintain positive operating results, which may 
be pressured given the potential for additional state funding reductions, could 
put downward pressure on the rating.

MANAGEMENT INTERRUPTION: Any adverse change or interruption to the existing CMO 
relationship between Alliance and the schools, while unlikely, will strongly 
influence the rating.

CREDIT PROFILE

Enrollment levels at the schools, Ouchi High School, Skirball Middle School and 
O'Donovan Middle Academy, remain stable. Enrollment at the two middle schools 
totaled 450 students each for 2011-2012, meeting Alliance's target size for 
middle schools. Enrollment at Ouchi High School totaled 550 students. All three 
schools exceeded enrollment projections provided to Fitch during the initial 
rating process in 2011; 425 for the middle schools and 500 for Ouchi High 
School. Demand and enrollment stability continue to reflect the schools' 
academic performance and broader reputation of Alliance-managed schools, all of 
which academically outpace their public school peers in the Los Angeles Unified 
School District (the district).

Given Alliance's goal of maintaining small schools, each school is now at or 
near its desired capacity. This is viewed favorably by Fitch, as no material 
enrollment growth is planned or needed to meet the schools' financial 
obligations. While ahead of budget for 2011-2012, Ouchi High School missed an 
internal expectation of 600. However, this was partly intentional in response to
lower state funding. It expects to reach the 600 student level by 2012-2013. 
While Alliance maintains internal targets for school size, it is not prohibited 
from raising the targets. This affords it some flexibility to increase 
enrollment if needed to offset any unexpected changes in funding sources and/or 
operating costs.

The schools have each generated operating surpluses since inception, though 
based on relatively small revenue bases. Operating margins ranged between a 
healthy 9% and 20% for fiscal 2011, driven largely by enrollment growth and 
administrative efficiencies derived through the Alliance network. Based on March
31, 2012 unaudited results, the schools expect to have ended fiscal 2012 with 
modest surpluses. The expected fiscal 2012 results, despite continued funding 
cuts, are due in part to the careful budgetary and financial guidance provided 
by Alliance to prepare the schools for lower funding levels. Characteristic of 
charter schools, revenue diversity is limited with state aid comprising the 
majority (two-thirds) of funding and federal aid representing about 15%-18%.

State funding of public K-12 education experienced significant cuts over the 
past few years; per-pupil general purpose apportionment was reduced by about 21%
between fiscal years 2009 and 2011. Fiscal 2012 funding was cut a further $70 
per pupil, including a mid-year cut in January 2012 triggered by the state's 
revenue shortfall. At this time, fiscal 2013 funding is expected to remain 
fairly flat. However, the state's adopted 2012-2013 budget is contingent on a 
package of tax increases, which if rejected by voters in November will trigger 
automatic offsetting cuts to fiscal 2013 spending, in particular for K-12. Fitch
believes the schools must therefore continue to carefully manage enrollment and 
student demand given their high reliance on this volatile funding source. Fitch 
also takes comfort in the strong fiscal oversight provided by Alliance, which 
has prudently assumed funding cuts in the schools' fiscal 2013 budgets.

Debt burden, while moderately high, is manageable. Total pro forma MADS ($1.7 
million) represented 14.3% of the schools' combined fiscal 2011 operating 
revenues ($12.1 million). Moreover, on a consolidated basis, the schools' 
positive operations enabled them to generate sufficient coverage of between 
1.0-1.8x pro forma MADS for the past three fiscal years (1.8x in fiscal 2011). 
While joint and several, Fitch notes that on an individual basis, coverage of 
the schools' internally allotted share of debt service was 1.5x, 1.9x and 2.3x 
in fiscal 2011.

The schools' balance sheet resources are very limited, which is typical of the 
sector. Liquidity metrics are adequate for the 'BBB' rating category and are 
comparable to other charter schools similarly rated by Fitch. On a combined 
basis, available funds, defined as cash and investments not permanently 
restricted, totaled $2.4 million as of June 30, 2012. Available funds covered 
fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($10.3 million) and debt (approximately $22.5 
million) by 23.2% and 10.6%, respectively; also in line with similarly rated 
schools. 

Formed in 2004, Alliance operates 20 schools serving more than 9,000 students in
grades 6-12. Ouchi High School opened in fall 2006 and had its charter renewed 
for the first time in April 2009 for five years. Skirball Middle School opened 
in fall 2007 and had its charter renewed for the first time in February 2011 for
five years. O'Donovan Middle Academy opened in fall 2008 and is operating under 
its initial charter (expires June 2013). Fitch spoke with a representative of 
the district, the schools' authorizer, who described the relationship with 
Alliance as positive and productive, and cited no issues at present that would 
result in nonrenewal of a charter. Renewal risk is partly mitigated by the 
successful track record of Alliance-managed schools and the renewals already 
granted to two of the three obligated schools.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

