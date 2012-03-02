FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Hornbeck Offshore Services notes
March 2, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Hornbeck Offshore Services notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and
recovery ratings to Covington, La.-based Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.'s
 $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The assigned issue rating
on the notes is 'BB-' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The
recovery rating on this debt is '2', 	
indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event 	
of default. 	
	
The company will use the proceeds to refinance $300 million of existing senior 	
notes due 2014 and for general corporate purposes. (For the complete recovery 	
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hornbeck Offshore Services 	
Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)	
	
The rating on marine service provider Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. reflects 	
the company's position in the volatile and cyclical marine services industry, 	
as well as improved market conditions over the past year. Standard & Poor's 	
rating on Hornbeck also incorporates its increased geographic diversity, and 	
adequate liquidity of about $657 million, including $356.8 million of cash, as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating            B+/Stable/-- 	
	
New Rating	
 $350 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020  BB-	
   Recovery rating                  2

