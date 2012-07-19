FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms nexstar 'b' rtg; off watch; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 9:58 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms nexstar 'b' rtg; off watch; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar announced it is acquiring 12 stations from 
Newport Television Holdings and that it has concluded its review of strategic 
alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, 
removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.
     -- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will 
maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter' EBITDA ratio of 7x 
or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an 
adequate amount of headroom with covenants.

Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. At
the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with 
negative implications on July 29, 2011, following the company's announcement 
that its board was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder 
value. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating action reflects our belief that the board has decided to optimize 
its portfolio of TV stations through strategic acquisitions and divestitures. 
Our affirmation of the rating and revision of the outlook to stable assumes 
this will be done within the 7x leverage (based on trailing-eight-quarter 
EBITDA) target appropriate for the 'B' rating. If the company increases 
leverage beyond 7x on a sustained basis, we could lower the rating without 
either revising our outlook or placing the rating on CreditWatch. This action 
closes out the CreditWatch.

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a 
lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over 
the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of 
headroom with covenants. The additional stations could allow for increased 
leverage in retransmission fee negotiations and cost savings from increased 
scale. Initially, we expect leverage could increase slightly, but we believe 
that pro forma lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA will be 7x 
or less. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

For 2012, we expect a strong turnaround in revenue and EBITDA starting in the 
middle of the year, as political ad revenue increases sharply before the 
presidential and congressional elections. We expect revenue to increase around 
20%, with core ad revenue experiencing mid-single-digit percent growth, 
benefiting from the acquisition of three stations in 2011. Retransmission 
fees, which account for about 12% of revenue, will likely grow around 50% in 
2012, primarily on contracts renegotiated in 2011. We estimate Nexstar's 
EBITDA margin will increase to the upper-30% area from 31.4% in 2011 on sharp 
increases in political ad spending and high-margin retransmission fees.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's revenue growth of 19.6% was 
attributable to higher core ad revenue, political revenue, and retransmission 
fees. Core national and local ad revenue rose 5% and 16%, respectively, 
boosted by the acquisition of three stations in 2011. EBITDA increased 42% 
year over year, reflecting the increase in retransmission fees and political 
spending. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 33%, 
down from 36% for the same period last year. The decline reflects the lack of 
significant political ad spending, which we expect to return in the second 
half of 2012.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's lease-adjusted EBITDA 
coverage of total interest expense was 2x, similar to levels from the period 
one year ago. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was still high, at around 6.2x as 
of March 31, 2012, up from 5.8x one year ago, as a modest decrease in debt was 
more than offset by the drop in EBITDA from the lack of significant political 
spending. Lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA 
remained high, at about 6.0x at March 31, 2012, although it was down from 6.6x 
the previous year.

Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a 
lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over 
the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of 
headroom with covenants. We could raise the rating if the company achieves its 
revenue and cost synergies and lowers leverage below 6.5x on a sustained 
basis. Although less likely, we could lower the rating if leverage rises 
to--and remains above--7x on a sustained basis. This could be the result of 
further debt-financed acquisitions or operating performance below our 
expectations.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Watch Neg/--

Mission Broadcasting
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Senior Secured                          B                  B/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

Mission Broadcasting
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB-/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1

Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB-/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1

Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Nexstar Finance LLC
 Subordinated                           CCC+               CCC+/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.