TEXT-Fitch affirms Advocate Health Care at 'AA/F1+'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on approximately $1.14 billion in revenue bonds issued by the Illinois Health Facilities Authority and the Illinois Finance Authority on behalf of Advocate Health Care, and its 'F1+' short-term ratings on the following Illinois Finance Authority bonds based upon self-liquidity provided by Advocate: --$51.9 million put bonds, series 2003A&C; --$137.2 million put bonds, series 2008A-1, 2 &3; --$21.9 million put bonds, series 2008C-3B; --$70 million put bonds, series 2011B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are unsecured obligations of the obligated group. They are not secured by a pledge of, mortgage on, or security interest in any obligated group assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY: Advocate's strong operating cash flow generation has led to substantial balance sheet strength, with liquidity indicators that well exceed Fitch's 'AA' category median ratios. ROBUST DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Advocate's light debt burden combined with strong profitability has resulted in robust coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by EBITDA of 9.6x and 10.6x in 2011 and 2010, respectively, which exceed the Fitch 'AA' category median metrics. LEADING MARKET SHARE POSITION: Advocate is the largest healthcare provider in the State of Illinois and maintains a leading market share that is more than double its nearest competitor in the highly competitive six-county Chicago metropolitan area. INTEGRATED DELIVERY PLATFORM: Advocate's integrated delivery approach facilitates increased physician alignment, efficient coordination of care and effective contracting and positions the organization for the expected implementation of healthcare reform. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA' rating reflects Advocate's strong liquidity and profitability, robust debt service coverage, leading market share position in the Chicago land area and its integrated physician model. Advocate's historical profitability has been very strong. From 2008 through 2011, Advocate has generated operating margins between 4.9% and 7.4% and operating EBITDA margins ranging from 9.5% to 12.1%. In fiscal 2011, the system generated operating and operating EBITDA margins of 6.5% and 11.1%, respectively, which exceed the respective 'AA' medians of 4.3% and 10.6%. As a result of the system's strong cash flow generation and modest capital spending, Advocate's liquidity metrics are among the strongest in Fitch's not for profit portfolio. At March 31, 2012, Advocate's unrestricted cash and investments totaled $3.2 billion which translates into 280.9 days cash on hand (DCOH), cushion ratio of 49x and 262.1% cash and investments to long-term debt; all of which exceed Fitch's respective 'AA' category medians of 240 DCOH, 22.4x cushion ratio and 159%. Advocate's debt burden is light as indicated by MADS equating to just 1.4% of 2011 total revenues and debt to 2011 EBITDA of 1.9x. Advocate's strong profitability coupled with its light debt burden results in robust coverage of MADS by EBITDA of 9.6x and 10.6x in fiscal 2011 and 2010, respectively, which is favorable to Fitch's 'AA' category median of 5.0x. A key rating consideration continues to be Advocate's strong market position and coverage in the fragmented Chicago metropolitan market. Advocate remains the market share leader in the six-county Chicago metropolitan area with a 15.7% market share through Dec. 30, 2011 compared with its closest competitor, Presence Health Care (fka Resurrection Health Care, revenues rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) with a 10.6% market share. Fitch believes Advocate benefits from its wide geographic coverage across the metropolitan area with 11 hospitals and over 200 separate sites including outpatient clinics, imaging centers, physician offices and urgent care centers. Furthermore, Advocate has a highly aligned medical staff with over 700 employed physician full-time employees (FTEs) in the Advocate Medical Group and its 4,100-member physician-hospital organization (PHO). While not without risk, Fitch views Advocate's recent initiatives in 'value based' reimbursement favorably as its better positions the organization towards the expected full implementation of the PPACA in 2014. The 'F1+' rating reflects the strength of Advocate's cash and investment position to pay the cost of a mandatory tender on the series 2011B, 2003A, 2003C, 2008A-1, 2008A-2, 2008A-3 and 2008C-3B put bonds. At June 30, 2012, Advocate's eligible cash and investment position available for same-day settlement (see Fitch's report 'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity' dated June 15, 2012) would cover the cost of the maximum mandatory put on any given date in excess of Fitch's criteria of 1.25x. Advocate has provided Fitch with an internal procedures letter outlining the procedures to meet any un-remarketed puts. In addition, Advocate provides monthly liquidity reports to Fitch to monitor the sufficiency of Advocate's cash and investment position relative to its mandatory put exposure. At March 31, 2012 Advocate had total long-term debt of $1.2 billion, of which $321 million are weekly variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs), $70 million are Windows VRDBs, and $211 million are put bonds. The debt mix is 40% traditional fixed rate, 27% VRDBs, and 27% are in various put modes. Advocate is counter-party to three floating- to fixed-rate swaps with a total notional value of $326.3 million. The mark-to-market on the swaps at June 30, 2011 was approximately negative $72.4 million with no collateral posting required. MADS is measured at $65.8 million as provided by the underwriter. Through March 31, 2012, MADS as percentage of revenues was a low 1.4% and long-term debt equated to 2x EBITDA; both of which are lighter than the 'AA' category medians of 2.6% and 3x, respectively. Further, long-term debt to capitalization was a low 25.2% against Fitch's 'AA' category median of 34%. The Stable Outlook reflects the strong financial profile of the system which provides strong financial cushion for the uncertainties that will impact the sector with further implementation of PPACA. Fitch believes Advocate's experienced management team and effective management practices should ensure strong relative performance over the longer term. Advocate is an integrated health care system composed of 10 acute care hospitals, two integrated children's hospitals, a home health agency, and over 200 sites located throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and in Bloomington, IL. Total revenues in audited fiscal 2011 were $4.65 billion (reflects Fitch's reclassification of bad debt to an expense). Advocate's disclosure is outstanding and includes annual audited financial statements as well as quarterly unaudited balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, an extensive MD&A, and utilization statistics. The information is posted to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. In addition, management holds quarterly calls with rating agencies and annual calls with investors. Fitch considers Advocate's disclosure standards to be best practice. 