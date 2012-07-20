TEXT-S&P puts Atlantic Broadband rating on watch positive

Overview -- U.S. cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband has announced that it signed an agreement to be acquired by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco. -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch Positive. -- After our review of the company's creditworthiness, it is possible that we could raise the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high as 'BB+', three notches above the current corporate credit rating. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC on CreditWatch with positive implications following the company's announcement that it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Montreal-based Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) in a transaction valued at $1.36 billion. Rationale The CreditWatch placement on Atlantic Broadband reflects the likelihood that we could raise our ratings on the company following the proposed acquisition by higher rated Cogeco. Cogeco is fourth-largest cable operator in Canada, with about 2.7 million revenue-generating units. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in both Canada and the U.S. and the companies expect it to close by the end of 2012. Cogeco said it will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash, $550 million from an existing credit facility at Cogeco, and a proposed $660 million credit facility at Atlantic Broadband for which it has received a financing commitment from its banks. The proposed facility would be used to replace the existing $660 million senior secured first-lien term loan at Atlantic Broadband and would not be guaranteed by Cogeco. We expect Atlantic Broadband's other debt, which consists of a $350 million senior secured second-lien term loan due 2017, to be repaid at the close of the transaction. Atlantic Broadband is a midsized cable system operator serving roughly 193,000 equivalent basic subscribers. About 60% of the customers are in mature, smaller markets in western Pennsylvania, and the rest were in Miami Beach, Delaware-Maryland (DelMar), and South Carolina. Private-equity sponsor ABRY Partners LLC currently controls Atlantic Broadband. CreditWatch As part of our review, we will analyze Atlantic Broadband's overall creditworthiness on a stand-alone basis, which will incorporate our current "fair" business risk profile, as well as the new capital structure and ultimate financial risk profile. Additionally, we will factor in the extent and likelihood of financial support from Cogeco. As a result, we could raise the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high as 'BB+', three notches above the current corporate credit rating. We expect to withdraw the issue-level ratings on Atlantic Broadband's existing senior secured first- and second-lien debt when the transaction closes, as that debt will be repaid. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.