TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on FTA Santander Empresas 1, 2

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two tranches and affirmed all other tranches of FTA Santander Empresas 1 and 2 as follows: FTA Santander Empresas 1: Class A2 notes (ISIN ES0382041012): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Class B notes (ISIN ES0382041020): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Class C notes (ISIN ES0382041038): upgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative Class D notes (ISIN ES0382041046): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE80% FTA Santander Empresas 2: Class A2 notes (ISIN ES0338058011): affirmed at 'AA-sf' ; Outlook Negative Class B notes (ISIN ES0338058029): affirmed at 'AA-sf' ; Outlook Negative Class C notes (ISIN ES0338058037): upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Class D notes (ISIN ES0338058045): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Class E notes (ISIN ES0338058052): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative Class F notes (ISIN ES0338058060): affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% The affirmation of FTA Santander Empresas 1's class A2 and B notes reflects the high levels of credit enhancement (CE) for the notes and their ability to withstand Fitch's stresses on default probability, recovery rates and correlation. The upgrade of the class C notes was prompted by increased CE due to structural deleveraging and stable transaction performance with low level of current defaults at 1.17% of the current portfolio balance as of May. 90+ arrears have been stable since the last review at around 4% with limited negative migration. The Negative Outlook assigned to all tranches rated 'AA-sf' reflects the Outlook on the Spanish sovereign rating. Santander Empresas 1's Class D notes were affirmed at 'CCCsf' to reflect the notes' subordinated position in the capital structure and increased vulnerability to obligor concentration. The top obligor accounts for 4.63% of the current portfolio balance while the top 20 obligors make up 27% compared with the 7.20% CE available to the class D note. The Recovery Estimate (RE) of 80% is based on the portfolio's high security coverage and agency's recovery expectations. The level of the reserve fund has been stable since the last review due to the low level of current defaults and is close to the required level. In FTA Santander Empresas 2, increased credit enhancement and stable performance resulted in affirmations for the class A2, B, D and E notes. 90+ arrears decreased to 2.22% of the outstanding portfolio balance as of May while current defaults are low at 2%. The Negative Outlook on the class E notes reflects concentration, both at the obligor and industry levels, but all investment grade notes have sufficient CE as protection against these high concentration levels. The class C note was upgraded due to high CE level for this note compared with the agency's 'Asf' loss expectation as well as its ability to withstand the default of top obligors. Fitch notes the portfolio has high obligor concentration with the top obligor at 8% of the current portfolio balance while the top 20 obligors make up 40%. In terms of industry concentration, almost one-third of the portfolio is concentrated in the real estate and construction sectors. The reserve fund stands at 10% of the current note balance but is significantly underfunded compared to the required balance. The class F notes have been affirmed at 'Csf' as the notes were issued to fund the reserve and are not backed by assets. Given the reduction in the reserve fund, default on the notes seems inevitable unless the realised recoveries are substantially higher than the agency's expectations. Fitch has received confirmation from Santander de Titulizacion SGFT, S.A., the SPV management company of the two transactions, that counterparty remedial actions have been completed following the most recent rating action on Banco Santander S.A. (see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action' dated 11 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Both transactions were initially exposed to Banco Santander, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which acted as bank account, paying agent and/or swap counterparty. Fitch has been informed by the SPV management company and transaction parties that remedial actions have been fully implemented. Fitch understands that the account bank roles are now held by Santander UK plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'), and that cash collateralisation of the swap agreements is also in place with independent audit provided by an international audit firm. Paying agency roles are still maintained by Banco Santander SA, which is judged by Fitch as sufficient considering its strong operational and credit track records. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions