TEXT-S&P Raises 3 Bear Stearns 2001-TOP4 ratings

March 2 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on three classes from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-TOP4, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction. -- The raised ratings reflect increased credit enhancement levels on the transaction, as well as our analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-TOP4, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions reflect increased credit enhancement levels, as well as our analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. Our rating actions also considered the number of assets with the special servicer and potential interest shortfalls related to those as well as the remaining loans secured by real estate in the pool. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.35x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 62.5% for the loans in the pool. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.14x and an LTV ratio of 85.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 43.1% and 41.9%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude three ($12.9 million, 32.9%) of the four ($17.1 million, 43.1%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four ($10.7 million, 27.0%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance reports, four assets ($17.1 million, 43.1%) in the pool were with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia). The reported payment status of these assets as of the February 2012 trustee remittance report is as follows: one ($1.9 million, 4.8%) is real estate-owned (REO), one ($4.2 million, 10.6%) is current, and two ($11.0 million, 27.7%) are matured balloon loans. An appraisal reduction amount (ARA) of $750,209 was in effect against one of the specially serviced assets. Details of the specially serviced assets are as follows: The Pinellas Business Center loan ($8.7 million, 21.9%) is the largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The reported trust exposure on the loan was $9.1 million. The loan is secured by a 202,847-sq.-ft. industrial property in St. Petersburg, Fla., built in 1986. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Sept. 23, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on Sept. 1, 2011. Berkadia stated that it is currently evaluating a note sale strategy while reviewing a loan modification proposal from the borrower to extend the loan. The reported DSC was 0.77x for the three months year-to-date ended March 31, 2011, and occupancy was 55.0% according to March 2011 rent roll. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Cook Office Centre loan ($4.2 million, 10.6%), the second-largest asset secured by real estate in the pool, is secured by a 61,652-sq.-ft. office property in Palm Desert, Calif., built in 1986. The loan was transferred to Berkadia on May 25, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on Sept. 1, 2011. According to the special servicer, the loan has been extended for the period of one year maturing Sept. 1, 2012. The reported DSC was 2.09x as of year-end 2010; however, according to the July rent roll, the property is 63% occupied. The Airborne Express loan ($2.3 million, 5.8%), the fourth-largest asset in the pool, is secured by a 79,750-sq.-ft. industrial property in Parsippany, N.J., built in 1968. The reported trust exposure was $2.5 million on the asset. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on June 23, 2011, due to maturity default after the sole tenant Airborne vacated the property. Berkadia approved and closed an extension of the loan on Dec. 16, 2011. It is our understanding that no leases have been executed to date. We expect a minimal loss upon the resolution of this asset. The Plymouth Court asset ($1.9 million, 4.8%), the sixth-largest asset in the pool, consists of a 44,747-sq.-ft. office property in Plymouth, Mn. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on July 26, 2010, due to monetary default and the property became REO on April 22, 2011. Berkadia indicated that it is currently negotiating a purchase agreement with a prospective buyer. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this asset. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an aggregate trust balance of $39.7 million (16 loans and one REO asset), compared with $902.5 million (152 loans) at issuance. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), provided financial information for 100% of the pool, which was primarily full-year 2010 and partial-year 2011 information. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.35x for the loans in the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.35x and 62.5%, respectively, which excluded three ($12.9 million, 32.9%) of the four ($17.1 million, 43.1%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four ($10.7 million, 27.0%) defeased loans. The trust has experienced principal losses to date totaling $6.1 million from six assets. One loan ($2.9 million, 7.4%) is on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below. Two loans ($10.6 million, 26.7%) have a reported DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $26.9 million (67.8%). Using servicer-reported information, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.33x for nine of the top 10 assets. The remaining top 10 asset ($1.9 million, 4.8%) is currently with the special servicer, which we discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for nine of the top 10 assets, excluding the one top 10 specially serviced asset, were 1.28x and 67.5%, respectively. One of the top 10 assets ($2.9 million, 7.4%) is the sole asset in the pool on the master servicer's watchlist. We discuss this asset below. The Hope Mills Crossing loan ($2.9 million, 7.4%) is the third-largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The loan is secured by a 53,041-sq.-ft. retail property in Hope Mills, N.C. The loan is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to a major tenant lease default. While the property is completely vacant, according to Wells Fargo, the lease is guaranteed by Koninklijke Ahold N.V. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 2001-TOP4 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) F AAA (sf) BBB+(sf) 98.39 G AA+ (sf) BBB (sf) 75.66 H BBB (sf) BB+ (sf) 52.93 RATING AFFIRMED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 2001-TOP4 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) J BB (sf) 35.88 N/A-Not applicable.