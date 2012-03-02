FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Raises 3 Bear Stearns 2001-TOP4 ratings
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Raises 3 Bear Stearns 2001-TOP4 ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 2 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on three classes from Bear Stearns Commercial 	
Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-TOP4, a U.S. CMBS transaction. 	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The raised ratings reflect increased credit enhancement levels on the 	
transaction, as well as our analysis of the credit characteristics of the 	
remaining collateral, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the 	
trust. 	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through 	
certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 	
2001-TOP4, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In 	
addition, we affirmed our rating on one other class from the same transaction 	
(see list).	
	
Our rating actions reflect increased credit enhancement levels, as well as our 	
analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the deal 	
structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. Our rating actions also 	
considered the number of assets with the special servicer and potential 	
interest shortfalls related to those as well as the remaining loans secured by 	
real estate in the pool. 	
	
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated adjusted debt 	
service coverage (DSC) of 1.35x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 62.5% for 	
the loans in the pool. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 	
'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.14x and an LTV ratio of 	
85.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 	
43.1% and 41.9%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above 	
exclude three ($12.9 million, 32.9%) of the four ($17.1 million, 43.1%) assets 	
that are currently with the special servicer and four ($10.7 million, 27.0%) 	
defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially 	
serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and 	
loss severity figures.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS	
	
As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance reports, four assets ($17.1 	
million, 43.1%) in the pool were with the special servicer, Berkadia 	
Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia). The reported payment status of these 	
assets as of the February 2012 trustee remittance report is as follows: one 	
($1.9 million, 4.8%) is real estate-owned (REO), one ($4.2 million, 10.6%) is 	
current, and two ($11.0 million, 27.7%) are matured balloon loans. An 	
appraisal reduction amount (ARA) of $750,209 was in effect against one of the 	
specially serviced assets. Details of the specially serviced assets are as 	
follows: 	
	
The Pinellas Business Center loan ($8.7 million, 21.9%) is the largest asset 	
secured by real estate in the pool. The reported trust exposure on the loan 	
was $9.1 million. The loan is secured by a 202,847-sq.-ft. industrial property 	
in St. Petersburg, Fla., built in 1986. The loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer on Sept. 23, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan 	
matured on Sept. 1, 2011. Berkadia stated that it is currently evaluating a 	
note sale strategy while reviewing a loan modification proposal from the 	
borrower to extend the loan. The reported DSC was 0.77x for the three months 	
year-to-date ended March 31, 2011, and occupancy was 55.0% according to March 	
2011 rent roll. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this 	
loan.	
	
The Cook Office Centre loan ($4.2 million, 10.6%), the second-largest asset 	
secured by real estate in the pool, is secured by a 61,652-sq.-ft. office 	
property in Palm Desert, Calif., built in 1986. The loan was transferred to 	
Berkadia on May 25, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured 	
on Sept. 1, 2011. According to the special servicer, the loan has been 	
extended for the period of one year maturing Sept. 1, 2012. The reported DSC 	
was 2.09x as of year-end 2010; however, according to the July rent roll, the 	
property is 63% occupied. 	
	
The Airborne Express loan ($2.3 million, 5.8%), the fourth-largest asset in 	
the pool, is secured by a 79,750-sq.-ft. industrial property in Parsippany, 	
N.J., built in 1968. The reported trust exposure was $2.5 million on the 	
asset. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on June 23, 2011, due 	
to maturity default after the sole tenant Airborne vacated the property. 	
Berkadia approved and closed an extension of the loan on Dec. 16, 2011. It is 	
our understanding that no leases have been executed to date. We expect a 	
minimal loss upon the resolution of this asset.	
	
The Plymouth Court asset ($1.9 million, 4.8%), the sixth-largest asset in the 	
pool, consists of a 44,747-sq.-ft. office property in Plymouth, Mn. The loan 	
was transferred to the special servicer on July 26, 2010, due to monetary 	
default and the property became REO on April 22, 2011. Berkadia indicated that 	
it is currently negotiating a purchase agreement with a prospective buyer. We 	
expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this asset.	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the Feb. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an 	
aggregate trust balance of $39.7 million (16 loans and one REO asset), 	
compared with $902.5 million (152 loans) at issuance. The master servicer, 	
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), provided financial information for 100% 	
of the pool, which was primarily full-year 2010 and partial-year 2011 	
information. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.35x for the loans in 	
the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.35x 	
and 62.5%, respectively, which excluded three ($12.9 million, 32.9%) of the 	
four ($17.1 million, 43.1%) assets that are currently with the special 	
servicer and four ($10.7 million, 27.0%) defeased loans. The trust has 	
experienced principal losses to date totaling $6.1 million from six assets. 	
One loan ($2.9 million, 7.4%) is on the master servicer's watchlist, which we 	
discuss below. Two loans ($10.6 million, 26.7%) have a reported DSC below 	
1.00x. 	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE	
	
The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust 	
balance of $26.9 million (67.8%). Using servicer-reported information, we 	
calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.33x for nine of the top 10 assets. The 	
remaining top 10 asset ($1.9 million, 4.8%) is currently with the special 	
servicer, which we discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for nine 	
of the top 10 assets, excluding the one top 10 specially serviced asset, were 	
1.28x and 67.5%, respectively. One of the top 10 assets ($2.9 million, 7.4%) 	
is the sole asset in the pool on the master servicer's watchlist.  We discuss 	
this asset below.	
	
The Hope Mills Crossing loan ($2.9 million, 7.4%) is the third-largest asset 	
secured by real estate in the pool. The loan is secured by a 53,041-sq.-ft. 	
retail property in Hope Mills, N.C. The loan is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due 	
to a major tenant lease default. While the property is completely vacant, 	
according to Wells Fargo, the lease is guaranteed by Koninklijke Ahold N.V. 	
(BBB) and the loan payment status remains current.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Updated Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, published Aug. 	
16, 2011. 	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Standard & Poor's Defeasance Criteria For U.S. CMBS Transactions, 	
published April 4, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS RAISED	
	
Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 2001-TOP4	
                 Rating	
Class      To               From         Credit enhancement (%)	
F          AAA (sf)         BBB+(sf)                     98.39	
G          AA+ (sf)          BBB (sf)                    75.66	
H          BBB (sf)         BB+ (sf)                     52.93	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
	
Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. 	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 2001-TOP4 	
Class      Rating   Credit enhancement (%)	
J          BB (sf)                  35.88	
 	
N/A-Not applicable.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.