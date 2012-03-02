TEXT-Fitch rates Fifth Third Bancorp notes 'A-'

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $500 million in senior notes issued by Fifth Third Bancorp. The senior notes will bear a coupon of 3.5%, 160 basis points over the 10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature March 15, 2022. There are no changes to pro forma capital ratios as of Dec. 31, 2011 as a result of these transactions. Additional information is available at 'www'fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Bank Holding Companies