FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Fifth Third Bancorp notes 'A-'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Fifth Third Bancorp notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $500
million in senior notes issued by Fifth Third Bancorp.	
	
The senior notes will bear a coupon of 3.5%, 160 basis points over the 10-year
U.S. Treasury, and will mature March 15, 2022.	
	
There are no changes to pro forma capital ratios as of Dec. 31, 2011 as a result
of these transactions.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www'fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);	
--'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Bank Holding Companies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.