FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts RadioShack ratings to 'B+'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts RadioShack ratings to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 2 - Overview	
     -- In our view, Fort Worth, Texas-based consumer electronic goods and 	
services retailer RadioShack Corp.'s poor operating and financial performance 	
trends will continue into fiscal 2012 due to increased competition in 	
lower-margin mobility products.	
     -- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve 	
its gross margin in the near term, given the changing industry dynamics.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt 	
rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB-'.	
     -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is further 	
deterioration in operating performance, margins, and credit metrics, we would 	
consider lowering the rating.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack 	
Corp. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative.	
	
The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% 	
to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our estimate that even if operating 	
performance improves in the second half of the year, it will be very difficult 	
for the company to improve its gross margin, given the highly promotional 	
nature of year-end holiday retailing in the wireless and consumer electronic 	
categories. It is our belief that all segments of the company's business will 	
remain under margin pressure for 2012.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view 	
that the first quarter's operating performance will be poor and that there 	
will only be modest improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. 	
We base this view on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the 	
extremely competitive environment for mobility products, which now accounts 	
for over half of RadioShack's sales. We estimate that this will result in 	
weaker credit metrics. Although, the company historically has been very good 	
at adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will 	
find it challenging to improve margins, given the current industry dynamics.	
	
	
Overall, we assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" (based 	
on our criteria). This reflects, in our view, increased debt leverage, weaker 	
credit metrics, and moderate cash flow generation.	
	
We forecast that credit metrics will weaken further in 2012, because we do not 	
expect a rebound in gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA 	
in the 4.5x area, EBITDA interest coverage of about 4x, funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt of about 26%, and EBITDA margin in the mid-6% area. This 	
is based on the following assumptions:	
     -- Flat to modest sales growth in the wireless segment, but we believe 	
sales will remain down in the company's other segments.	
     -- Gross margins will contract by another 100 basis points (bps).	
     -- Capital expenditures of approximately $85 million.	
     -- Dividends of about $50 million.	
     -- No share repurchases or debt prepayment.	
     -- Cash flow from operations in the $75 million to $80 million range and 	
cash balances of about $600 million.	
 	
In our view, the company's business risk profile is "weak", characterized by 	
short product cycles, a secular change in the products offered, the highly 	
competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower 	
margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending due to 	
limited discretionary income.	
	
Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores very 	
late in the third quarter, it is our belief that it will take much more time 	
than we previously expected for sales of Verizon products to gain traction in 	
RadioShack stores. We believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent 	
on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products over the near 	
term. 	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" (based on our criteria) to 	
meet its needs over the next 12 months. There are no near-term maturities 	
until 2013. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our 	
expectation that the company will maintain its sizeable cash balances. 	
Furthermore, we estimate that the company could repay its $375 million 	
convertible note issue due August 1, 2013 with its cash balances.	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 	
and significant availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility 	
maturing in 2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate 	
that there will be no significant shortfall in the second year. 	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability 	
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio 	
maintenance covenant will apply, even if debt were to increase by 15% and 	
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with 	
the banks and fairly prudent financial risk management. 	
 	
We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $591 million and about 	
$422 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility 	
as of Dec. 30, 2011, because of the issuance of standby letters of credit and 	
a borrowing base. We do not expect that the company will need to borrow under 	
its credit facility in 2012.	
	
We expect RadioShack's free operating cash flow, cash balances, and 	
availability under its revolving bank facility will be sufficient for its 	
capital spending, working capital needs, and dividends. We do not expect share 	
repurchases until operating performance improves. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RadioShack, to 	
be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's 	
operating trends will remain at their new lower level and will likely be 	
negative over the very near term. We expect flat to modest sales growth in the 	
wireless segment as well as mixed sales performance in the company's other 	
segments for most of 2012, given the weak industry dynamics in consumer 	
electronics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in margins in 	
2012.	
	
We would consider a negative rating action if operating performance and credit 	
metrics continue to deteriorate, with debt leverage of more than 5.5x, EBITDA 	
margin of less than 6%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 3.0x or less. This 	
could occur if gross margin contracts by about 200 bps, or revenues decline by 	
about 2% or more, or some combination of both. In addition, we would consider 	
a negative rating action if the company's financial policies become more 	
aggressive, while operating performance remains at current levels or worsens. 	
	
Although unlikely, we could consider a positive rating action if we begin to 	
see stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid 	
results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and sustained stronger credit 	
metrics. For this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of 	
at least 100 bps and revenue growth of 4% or more, or some combination of 	
higher gross margin and sales growth. We estimate that if this occurred, total 	
debt to EBITDA would improve to the low-3x area and EBITDA coverage of 	
interest expense would be in the high-4x area. We would also consider a 	
positive rating action if the company reduced its debt levels such that total 	
debt to EBITDA remained at less than 3x, other credit metrics improved, and 	
operating performance stabilized.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
RadioShack Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     BB-/Stable/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
RadioShack Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.