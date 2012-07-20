TEXT-Fitch affirms Borgata

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Marina District Finance Company, Inc. (MDFC) at 'B'. Fitch also affirms MDFC's debt, including the secured credit facility at 'BB/RR1' and the secured bonds at 'BB-/RR2'. MDFC is the issuing subsidiary of the Marina District Development Company, LLC (together with MDFC referred to as Borgata) that owns Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the considerable competitive headwinds Borgata faces over the near to medium term. Currently, Resorts World casino in Queens, NY (opened in late 2011) is having a noticeable impact on the Atlantic City market. Atlantic City's gaming revenues are down 6.5% YTD through June, but some of the decline is rationalization of promotional spend and gaming capacity by existing operators in anticipation of the Revel opening. Revel, a high-end casino resort opened in April 2012, has experienced slower than expected ramp up to date but will likely gain additional traction during the balance of the year as additional amenities open and the casino develops a database. Less impactful but still notable are the additional openings in Pennsylvania (Valley Forge Casino Resort in April) and Maryland (Maryland Live! in June). Longer-term headwinds have intensified since Fitch assigned Borgata a Negative Outlook in July 2011. The New York legislature passed a bill to expand gaming in March 2012, although it still requires another legislative passage and a referendum approval in 2013. The New York bill is vague and simply states that up to seven gaming facilities could be authorized throughout the state. The New York initiative can potentially allow table games at Resorts World and Yonkers Raceway and the addition of more casinos in New York City. Also the Pennsylvania gaming authorities announced the rebidding of the second Philadelphia license with a deadline for proposals set for November 2012. Although the general competitive landscape has become less certain over the last year, Revel's impact on Borgata has been relatively benign in the first three months of the new resort's operation. This helps to ease some of the competitive concern with respect to Revel and supports the affirmation of the IDR (with a Negative Outlook). Additionally, in Fitch's opinion, there is now less likelihood that the authorized boutique casinos will be built in Atlantic City. The affirmation of the IDR at 'B' largely reflects Borgata's solid free cash flow (FCF) profile, which in Fitch's base case scenario can absorb the declines Fitch anticipates will stem from the increased competition. Fitch's base case incorporates trough EBITDA for Borgata of roughly $125 million-$130 million sometime late 2013/early 2014 as Revel ramps up. This represents 21%-24% decline from the latest 12-month (LTM) period's (ending March 31, 2012) EBITDA of $165 million. Fitch's projected trough EBITDA is a reduction from $130 million - $135 million provided one year ago. The reduction mainly incorporates worse than forecasted Borgata gaming revenue growth in second-quarter 2012 (down about 6%; 4% if adjusted for June's unfavorable hold). Although the trough is estimated to occur in late 2013 or early 2014, Fitch is also more cautious regarding Borgata's longer-term outlook given the more imminent nature of the competitive threats in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. With the recent room remodel complete, Borgata's FCF profile in Fitch's base case will remain healthy with interest expense of roughly $80 million and maintenance capital expenditures in the $15 million to $20 million range. Therefore, trough-level gross FCF could be in the $25 million to $35 million range, which could support some debt paydown or cash accumulation. Up to 10% of the secured notes' principal per year can be redeemed at 103% of par. Discretionary dividends will be largely restricted by the bank and bond covenants. Fitch assumes that the majority of this cash is retained on the balance sheet or used to paydown the revolver. As of LTM March 31, 2012, Fitch calculates leverage at 4.9 times (x) and interest coverage at around 1.9x. Through the projected horizon, Fitch's current base case reflects peak gross leverage of about 6.4x (5.5x on net basis) and trough interest coverage of around 1.6x by year-end 2013 (assumes $78 million in interest expense). Borgata's solid operating performance through the LTM period ending March 31, 2012 provides additional cushion against the anticipated declines and further supports the affirmation of the IDR at 'B'. Borgata EBITDA may get an additional lift from the anticipated tax reassessment and easy comparisons in the third-quarter 2012 (was closed for weekend in August 2011 due to a hurricane). Borgata's LTM EBITDA through March 31, 2012 is up 1.4% from the prior year period ($165 million vs. $163 million). Second-quarter 2012 LTM EBITDA is expected to be down somewhat given Borgata's gaming revenue declines reported by the state of 10.6% and 6.3% in May and June, respectively. A downgrade is likely if Fitch revises estimates to incorporate more adverse credit protection measures than noted above (see rating triggers at the end of the release), FCF generation becomes questionable, and/or the competitive pressures intensify further. Revel: The $2.5 billion Revel opened with partial amenities and room inventory in early April. It earned about $13 million in gaming revenue in its first month, about at par with the city's smaller casinos. Subsequent months saw slight improvement with June revenues being nearly $15 million. June's revenues are less than half of Harrah's (market's number two property) and less than a third of Borgata's. Revel's gaming revenue will likely continue to ramp up, but the prospects for becoming the market leader in gaming revenues now seem dimmer, at least in the near term. Revel's impact on Borgata's market share has been surprisingly minimal thus far, although Fitch did anticipate the lower tier properties to be disproportionately impacted by Revel. Year-over-year monthly market share comparisons for Borgata are almost unchanged with exception of June (118 basis point decline). But if adjusted for hold (table hold was 13.2% in June 2012 vs. 16.2% in June 2011) June market share is on par relative to the prior year and is consistent with Borgata's recent historic levels of around 20%. Revel may take a more meaningful toll on Borgata as the year advances but the lower than expected impact from Revel thus far helps ease Fitch's concern relating to Revel and helps to offset the somewhat heightened concern relating to the potential new openings and expansions in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland. General Atlantic City Outlook: Atlantic City annual gaming revenues are $3.21 billion for the LTM period ending June 2012, which is down about 36% from their peak levels in 2007. Fitch's current base case assumes that the floor for Atlantic City market revenues is roughly $3 billion, but stabilizes slightly above that level. Year-to-date through June, gaming revenues are down roughly 6.5% from last year, compared to 7%, 10% and 13% declines in 2011, 2010 and 2009, respectively. When Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook to Borgata last July the agency forecasted flat revenue growth for 2012, which seems unlikely at this point. However, Fitch does expect trends to turn positive by the year-end. The Resorts World opening will anniversary in late October and Revel's contribution to the market's revenues should become more meaningful as the year progresses. The above will be partially offset by the opening of Maryland Live! and Valley Forge Casino Resort, but the impact from these openings should be relatively mild as Maryland Live! is located 180 miles from Borgata and Valley Forge is limited to 600 slot and 50 table game positions. Fitch projects growth for the market to be largely flat in 2013 and 2014. In 2013 Atlantic City will continue to be pressured by expansions at Parx and SugarHouse in the Philadelphia area. By 2014 there could be table games at New York racetrack casinos and Caesars' Baltimore casinos could be operational. Maryland is also considering allowing table games and lowering the gaming tax rate, which would further exert pressure on Atlantic City. Status of MGM's Sale of Its 50% Interest in Borgata: Borgata is a 50/50 joint venture between Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd; 'B' IDR; Outlook Negative by Fitch) and MGM Resorts International (MGM; rated 'B-'; Outlook Stable). In March 2010, MGM announced that it entered into an agreement with New Jersey gaming regulators to divest its 50% interest in Borgata after the regulators found MGM's joint venture partner in Macau unsuitable. The original agreement gave MGM 18 months to sell its share (until September 2011), but on July 22, 2011 MGM announced that it entered into an amended agreement. The amendment extends the sale deadline by 18 months, giving MGM control over the sale process through March 2013. As in the original agreement, the state would take over the sale process if MGM does not sell by the specified dates. Rating Linkage with Boyd: Fitch maintains a weak link between Boyd's and Borgata's ratings. Fitch recognizes that: --Borgata is the most profitable casino asset in Boyd's portfolio and has value as the top asset in the second largest market in the U.S.; --Boyd is the operator of Borgata and managing member of the joint venture; --Boyd has been consolidating Borgata in its financial statements since MGM announced its agreement to divest its share in the asset. These factors are mitigated by: --The debt at MDFC is non-recourse to Boyd and there are no cross-default provisions to Boyd debt; --The strategic linkage and synergy between Borgata and the rest of Boyd's portfolio is limited: Borgata has its own separate loyalty program, there is minimal cross-market play, and there is no common brand between Borgata and the rest of Boyd's portfolio. If Boyd were to acquire the remaining half of Borgata from MGM, Fitch would revisit the rating linkage, but there is unlikely to be a shift in the rating relationship unless Boyd were to integrate the property more strategically into its portfolio. Additionally, since Boyd's and Borgata's IDRs are currently both 'B', the rating impact on Borgata would be minimal. Fitch believes that Boyd would be an acquirer only at a deleveraging multiple for Boyd, so no more than 7x but more likely at 6x or below. Liquidity Considerations: Borgata has an adequate liquidity profile. As of March 31, 2012, Borgata had approximately $52.5 million of availability on its revolver. The revolver commitments were reduced from $150 million to $75 million in November 2011 as part of an amendment to lower Borgata's minimum EBITDA maintenance covenant from $150 million to $125 million. Cash on hand of $34 million is just sufficient to meet cage-cash and operating needs. Upcoming maturities include its revolver in 2014 ($22.5 million outstanding) and $398 million in secured notes due 2015. As discussed above, the FCF profile is healthy, albeit deteriorating. Fitch estimates that Borgata will get close to tripping its $125 million EBITDA maintenance bank agreement covenant in late 2013 to early 2014. However, the amount outstanding on the revolver will be minimal and the FCF profile is solid, so Borgata should not have a problem getting another amendment to the covenant in the current market environment, in Fitch's view. Capital Structure Considerations: Borgata's debt is comprised of $791.5 million in secured notes and a $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The revolver has payment priority in connection with any foreclosing of the collateral or insolvency proceedings pursuant to an intercreditor agreement with the note holders. The 'BB/RR1' rating on the revolver reflects Fitch's estimate of full recovery on the bank debt in case of a default. The 'BB-/RR2' rating on the senior secured notes reflects Fitch's estimate of superior recovery in the 71%-90% range. Relevant assumptions underlying the Recovery Ratings include a fully drawn $75 million revolver, restructuring EBITDA of roughly $124 million, a 6.5x EBITDA multiple, and administrative claims of 10% of EV. Rating Triggers: The following triggers would likely result in a downgrade to 'B-': --Coverage declining below 1.5x (27% cushion relative to LTM period ending March 31, 2012 EBITDA and estimated pro forma interest expense of roughly $80 million); --Leverage approaching 7x (30% cushion relative to LTM EBITDA) --FCF approaching $15 million (30%-35% cushion relative to LTM EBITDA). Fitch will look for Borgata's EBITDA to be well over $130 million by mid-2013 in order to consider a revision in the Outlook to Stable. Fitch will also look for more details pertaining to the New York proposal to expand gaming once it is picked up in the next year's session, including the proposed locations for the seven sites. There is minimal upside in the ratings for the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for MDFC: --IDR at 'B'; --$75 million senior secured revolving credit facility at 'BB/RR1'; --$398 million senior secured first-lien notes due 2015 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$393.5 million senior secured first-lien notes due 2018 at 'BB-/RR2'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)