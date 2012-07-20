FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Bertelsmann ratings
July 20, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bertelsmann ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Bertelsmann AG's
 (Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's Short-term IDR
has been affirmed at 'F2'.  

Bertelsmann's ratings take into account the company's performance across a 
diverse portfolio of media and support services businesses, stable margins, low 
capital intensity, good cash flow and measured financial policies. Considerable 
portfolio restructuring has resulted in businesses with a revenue base 
approaching EUR5bn having been disposed or exited over the past several years. 
With some of these either low or negative margin businesses, Bertelsmann's 
earnings and cash flow profile, is expected to remain relatively stable in the 
event of heightened economic pressures, should they materialise. Management has 
signalled that growth opportunities will continue to be sought, through 
expansion into emerging markets and potentially adjacent business sectors.  

RTL Group, the company's listed commercial TV broadcasting business, underpins 
Bertelsmann's credit profile, accounting for 38% and 60% of 2011 sales and EBIT,
respectively. The group has a broad portfolio of European TV assets, typically 
positioned as the market number one or two, with these businesses predominantly 
weighted to northern Europe: Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. 
Portfolio diversification, its audience position and advertising share in these 
countries, support a high margin business and makes RTL one of Europe's more 
resilient commercial TV broadcasters. Fremantle, the group's production 
division, adds balance to more cyclical adverting revenues. These businesses 
removed significant costs and performed well in the recession of 2009, although 
in Fitch's view, further cost savings would be more limited in the event of 
further worsening in economic conditions.  

Bertelmann's remaining businesses, Arvato (media & communications support 
services), Gruner & Jahr (magazines publishing) and Random House (book 
publishing), represent lower margin but nonetheless  stable businesses with the 
print media businesses proving notably more resilient than in some other 
markets. While a diverse mix of businesses offering no obvious revenue or cost 
synergies, management has demonstrated an ability to manage its portfolio of 
media assets well. Cash flow performance is in line with similarly rated peers 
and management has demonstrated commitment to deleveraging over the past several
years. 

With leverage (defined by Bertelsmann, as lease, pension and profit 
participation certificate adjusted debt to EBITDA), within the company's target 
of below 2.5x, the recently agreed change in legal status (to a KGaA, a 
partnership limited by shares) is designed to open the way for a public listing.
In Fitch's view, this could lead to a more expansive approach to M&A, although 
the prevailing family ownership and management have traditionally exercised a 
fairly conservative approach to M&A driven leverage. The change in legal 
designation has no impact on Bertelsmann's ratings given that it does not change
the group's underlying operating businesses. 

Fitch's preferred measure of leverage, in Bertelsmann's case, PPC adjusted FFO 
net adjusted leverage, stood at 2.0x at YE11. With distributions to minorities 
(special dividends and minority buy-outs) likely to exert less pressure on free 
cash flow going forward, leverage is expected to trend lower in Fitch's rating 
case, given underlying cash flow performance. However, with management 
potentially in a more expansive mood, M&A could maintain leverage at current 
levels. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? 

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
negative rating action include:

- PPC adjusted FFO net adjusted leverage that were sustained above 2.5x (YE11: 
2.0x), whether through weak operating performance or M&A activity would create 
downward ratings pressure. 

- Pre-dividend free cash flow to sales consistently below 4% (YE11: 6.8%) would 
likewise lead to negative rating pressure. 

   

Positive: Given the weighting of earnings towards commercial TV (a sector that 
Fitch deems as typically residing no higher than the BBB category), the lower 
margins of the remaining businesses and the current financial profile of the 
group, an upgrade is currently deemed unlikely.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
