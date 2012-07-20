TEXT-S&P comments on Oi S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Oi S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the Brazilian telecom regulator’s (Anatel) decision to suspend Oi’s sales of new voice and data plans in five Brazilian states. According to the regulator, which also suspended the sales of two other large mobile operators--TIM and Claro--in different states, this action was due to customer complaints of weak service quality and insufficient investments from these companies in the past 18 months. The companies are required to submit an investment plan to Anatel in 30 days, with detailed measures to improve quality in those specific states.

We don’t believe this suspension will have a significant impact on Oi’s revenues and cash flow generation because the five states represent only 5% of the company’s sales of SIM cards. Oi believes that its current investment plan will address the requirements from Anatel, and as a result, the company would be allowed to sell new plans in a short period. Oi could benefit from the fact that two of its large competitors are not allowed to sell new plans in some states where it operates and gain some market share through higher sales in these states, in our view. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)