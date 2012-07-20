FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch raises Harley-Davidson Inc rating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises Harley-Davidson Inc rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc. (HDFS) and Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC) subsidiaries to 
'A-'. The Rating Outlooks for HOG, HDFS and HDFC are Stable. See below for a 
complete list of ratings.

The upgrades reflect the motorcycle manufacturer's leading position in the U.S. 
heavyweight motorcycle segment, its robust cash liquidity position, high EBITDA 
margins and low operating company (OC) leverage. Demand for Harley-Davidson 
motorcycles remains strong in the U.S., with dealer sales growing consistently 
since early 2011, while outside the U.S. the company continues to see positive 
growth trends in emerging markets. Demand in Europe is likely to weaken, 
however, as a result of the region's challenging economic conditions. 
Nonetheless, HOG's cost structure continues to improve as a result of its 
significant restructuring actions, which are nearing completion, while HDFS 
continues to experience good asset performance and funding access. Although the 
OC's restructuring program will result in somewhat higher expenses through the 
remainder of 2012, over the long term the changes will provide it with 
significantly greater manufacturing flexibility and lower operating costs.

HDFS's ratings reflect its close operating relationship with HOG, which is 
governed by a support agreement under which HOG must maintain HDFS's 
fixed-charge coverage at 1.25x and minimum net worth of $40 million. HDFS's 
ratings are linked to HOG, as Fitch believes that the company is strategically 
important to its parent and there is an implicit level of support between the 
two entities.

The main risk to HOG's ratings is the potential for a global economic slowdown 
to pressure heavyweight motorcycle demand and reverse the positive growth trends
that have taken hold since early last year. This could weaken the company's 
credit metrics and pressure the company's liquidity. A downturn that is 
accompanied by tightening credit markets could also challenge HDFS's ability to 
access stable sources of capital, and under a particularly stressed scenario, 
HOG might need to provide financial support to HDFS under the support agreement.
Despite these potential risks, however, the company is in a much better position
today to withstand a downturn than it was several years ago. The operational 
restructuring has produced a more flexible cost structure, and, by discontinuing
Buell and selling MV Agusta, the company is now focused solely on its namesake 
brand. In addition, management's commitment to holding a sufficient level of 
liquidity (including both cash and revolver availability) to cover the company's
projected liquidity needs for a rolling 12-month period adds to its financial 
flexibility. Low operating company debt and well-funded pension plans further 
strengthen the company's ability to manage a decline in demand.

The Stable Outlook on HOG's ratings suggests that a further upgrade is unlikely 
prior to the repayment of the remaining OC debt. Longer term, Fitch could 
potentially upgrade HOG's ratings if global heavyweight motorcycle demand 
continues to grow and the company increases its market share, particularly 
outside the U.S. Other factors that could influence a positive rating action 
would be further margin expansion at the OC and/or further improvement in the 
performance of HDFS. In particular, continued diversity of HDFS's funding and 
long-term stabilization of asset quality metrics are factors that Fitch would 
consider for an upgrade.

On the other hand, Fitch could consider taking a negative rating action on HOG 
in the event that there is a severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle 
demand that leads to a fundamental weakening of the company's credit profile. A 
change in financial policy toward increasing debt or reducing liquidity at the 
OC would also be viewed negatively, as would a change in business strategy that 
diverts management's focus from the core Harley-Davidson brand.  A negative 
rating action also could be considered if HDFS experiences difficulties in 
obtaining long-term funding for new originations in a tight capital market 
environment, if it significantly increases its reliance on secured debt or 
commercial paper, or if it sees a substantial deterioration in asset quality.

HOG is nearing completion of the operational restructuring that it began in 
2009. Through year-end 2011, the company had spent about $292 million in cash 
related to the restructuring, and estimates that it will spend another $40 
million to $50 million in cash before the plan is completed in 2013. HOG 
estimates annualized expense savings associated with the restructuring (compared
with 2008 levels) will run between $275 million and $295 million in 2012 and 
between $315 million and $335 million when the program is complete. Fitch views 
the restructuring plan, which has grown in scope since it was begun three years 
ago, as an important driver of HOG's credit profile improvement. Once completed,
Fitch expects that the company will not only have a lower cost base leading to 
generally higher margins, but that it will also provide HOG with the ability to 
flex its operations up and down to better match production to actual demand.

The credit profile of HOG's operating company has strengthened over the past 
year as its operating performance improved, while debt has remained flat. At the
end of the first quarter of 2012, Fitch-calculated leverage (debt/EBITDA) stood 
at 0.3x, with the operating company carrying only $303 million in debt on its 
balance sheet. Fitch-calculated EBITDA in the 12 months ended April 1, 2012 was 
$923 million, resulting in a relatively high EBITDA margin of 18.9%. Fitch does 
not expect HOG to incur any additional debt at the OC for the foreseeable 
future, which will keep leverage very low. The remaining OC debt matures in 
February 2014, and Fitch expects HOG to repay these notes with cash on hand when
due, allowing the OC to be debt free in less than two years. Fitch notes that 
HOG carried no debt at its OC prior to its acquisition of MV Agusta in 2008.

HOG's liquidity remains strong, with the OC holding $1.1 billion of cash, cash 
equivalents and marketable securities as of April 1, 2012, and after backing out
its debt, the OC was in a $761 million net cash position. This was despite the 
company making another $200 million voluntary contribution to its pension plans 
in this year's first quarter, just as it did in the same period last year. Even 
with the discretionary pension contribution, OC free cash flow was a relatively 
robust $497 million in the 12 months ended April 1, 2012. For the full year, 
increased capital spending and higher dividends are likely to put some downward 
pressure on free cash flow, although Fitch expects it to remain positive and 
relatively strong. The company has indicated that capital spending in 2012 will 
total between $190 million and $210 million versus actual capital spending of 
$180 million in 2011. Pro forma for the first quarter discretionary 
contribution, Fitch calculates that the company's pensions would be about 93% 
funded on a projected benefit obligation basis.

HDFS's operating performance over the last two years has benefitted from 
decreased loan loss provisioning due to improved asset quality performance. 
Total delinquencies (30+ day past due receivables) and net losses as a 
percentage of total receivables were 2.6% and 1.0%, respectively as of April 1, 
2012 compared to 1.6% and 3.7%, respectively, one-year prior. However, operating
income was relatively flat for the quarter ended April 1, 2012 compared to the 
same period one-year prior. HDFS reported operating income of $67.8 million for 
first-quarter 2012 compared to $68 million for the first-quarter 2011. Fitch 
expects operating performance for full-year 2012 to be slightly lower than 2011 
as a result of decreased net interest income as the retail receivables portfolio
continues to contract and increased competition in the prime retail lending 
environment.

As of the quarter ended April 1, 2012, HDFS had access to $2.6 billion of 
liquidity, which included $1.4 billion of consolidated balance sheet cash and 
marketable securities (including the $1.1 billion at the OC) and $1.1 billion of
availability under its credit facilities. Fitch believes HDFS has sufficient 
liquidity to meet upcoming maturities in the near term. In addition, the 
company's funding profile has improved substantially over the last several years
with the lengthening of its credit facilities and increased unsecured funding.

Leverage, as measured by total debt divided by tangible equity was 6.4x at April
1, 2012 compared to 6.2x the same period, one-year prior. The company's equity 
base is of high quality with no material goodwill or intangibles. Fitch believes
HDFS's leverage is consistent with similarly rated captive finance peers and 
within the historical range of between 5.0x and 7.0x.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive:  Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:

--Repayment of the remaining operating company debt;

--Continued growth in global heavyweight motorcycle demand;

--HOG maintaining or growing its share of the global heavyweight market, 
particularly outside the U.S.;

--Further margin expansion at the operating company;

--Continued diversity of HDFS's funding mix;

--Additional stabilization of HDFS's asset quality.

Negative:  Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:

--A severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle demand that erodes HOG's 
credit metrics;

--A change in financial policy that leads to higher debt or lower liquidity at 
the operating company;

--A shift in business strategy away from a focus on the 'Harley-Davidson' brand;

--Any difficulty in HDFS's access to long-term funding for new originations;

--A significant increase in HDFS's reliance on secured debt or commercial paper;

--A significant deterioration in HDFS's asset quality.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on HOG, HDFS and HDFC:

HOG
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Rating Outlook Stable

HDFS
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'.
Rating Outlook Stable

HDFC
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt rating affirmed at 'F2'.
Rating Outlook Stable

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.