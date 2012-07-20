FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises SNS REAAL outlook to negative
July 20, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises SNS REAAL outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- We note Netherlands-based bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V.'s 
announcement that it is undertaking a strategic review. 
     -- We are revising the outlook on SNS REAAL and its subsidiary SNS Bank 
N.V. to negative from stable and affirming most of the ratings on both 
entities.
     -- We are also placing the ratings on the hybrid instruments of both 
entities on CreditWatch negative, pending the outcome of the strategic review 
and its impact on the instruments.
     -- The negative outlook on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank is based on our view 
that the possible sale of some of the group's business activities could weaken 
its overall franchise and earnings diversification. It also incorporates some 
downside risk to our assessment of the bank's business position.


Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Netherlands-based bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V. (SNS REAAL, or the group) 
and its subsidiary SNS Bank N.V to negative from stable. At the same time, we 
affirmed the 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on SNS 
REAAL and the 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on 
SNS Bank.

In addition, the 'BB+' and 'BBB-' ratings on the junior subordinated debt of 
both entities were placed on CreditWatch negative. All other debt ratings have 
been affirmed. 

The ratings on the group's insurance entities have been placed on CreditWatch 
developing, due to uncertainty over their future ownership, structure, and 
composition (see "Ratings On Netherlands-Based SNS REAAL Group Insurance 
Entities On CreditWatch Developing On Announced Strategic Review," published 
today on RatingsDirect).

Rationale
The outlook revision primarily reflects our view that SNS REAAL may consider 
some options as a result of its strategic review that could weaken its overall 
franchise and earnings diversification. The possibility of business disposals 
was highlighted in the group's market update of July 13, 2012. We believe that 
the group could consider options such as the sale of parts or all of its 
insurance operations, which we view as having a stronger credit profile 
compared with the bank. We understand that the purpose of any business 
disposal would be to facilitate the repayment by end-2013 of the capital 
securities received from the Dutch government in November 2008. As we had 
highlighted in previous publications earlier this year, we believe that the 
current economic backdrop makes the commitment to repay the government 
securities a more onerous undertaking, despite the group's rapid progress 
against its initial capital release program.

The ratings on SNS REAAL are based on our view of the combined strength of its 
banking and insurance operations. They are underpinned, to some extent, by our 
view of the relatively stronger profile of the insurance operations compared 
to the bank. The group's life and non-life operations (SRLEV N.V. and REAAL 
Schadeverzekeringen) currently have a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 
'a', compared with the bank, which has an SACP of 'bbb'. We believe that the 
execution of some insurance asset disposals could lead to a weakening of the 
overall group's franchise and earnings quality. In addition, the issuer credit 
ratings (ICRs) on the group and the bank would be more sensitive to 
developments that affect the bank's SACP. 

At the bank level, we see some downside risk to our "adequate" assessment of 
the bank's business position, including possible strategic distraction due to 
its business disposals. We also incorporate this into our negative outlook on 
SNS Bank and SNS REAAL.

Under our criteria, the ICR on SNS Bank benefits from one notch of group 
support above its SACP, underpinned by the size and our view of the relatively 
stronger profile of its sister insurance companies. As a result of the group 
support approach followed, we do not factor any uplift for potential 
extraordinary government support into the ratings on SNS Bank. Nevertheless, 
we consider that the bank has "moderate" systemic importance in The 
Netherlands, a country that we consider to be "supportive" to its banking 
system, as our criteria define these terms. As a result, if we did not factor 
group support into the ratings on the bank, the ICR could still benefit from a 
one-notch uplift above its SACP under our government support approach. 

Along with other insurance holding companies in the group, we rate SNS REAAL 
one notch below the operating entities in line with our criteria for rating 
nonoperating holding companies.

Outlook
The negative outlook on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank primarily reflects our view 
that SNS REAAL may consider some options as a result of its strategic review 
that could weaken its overall franchise and earnings diversification.

Some downside risk to the bank's SACP could arise, for example, if we revised 
our assessment of its business position to "moderate" from "adequate" based on 
evidence of erosion in its franchise or strategic distraction due to business 
sales. We could lower the ratings on the group and the bank if their liquidity 
position or overall capitalization were to weaken.

We would likely revise our outlook to stable if we saw:
     -- A reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level that we 
consider to be more supportive of meaningful capital generation by the bank;
     -- An extension of the deadline for the repayment of the government 
capital securities without materially adverse conditions being imposed by the 
national or European authorities; or
     -- Other evidence of the group's ability to meet its capital repayment 
commitment without materially eroding its franchise.

CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on the ratings on SNS REAAL and SNS 
Bank's hybrid instruments once we have more insight into the likely outcome of 
the strategic review and its likely impact on the risk profile of these 
instruments. 

Resolution of the CreditWatch could result in a downgrade of the instruments 
by at least one notch. If we were to include uplift for government, rather 
than group, support in the ICRs on both entities--for example, if the group 
were to sell a large part or all of its insurance operations--we would not 
factor any government support into the ratings on the hybrids. If the group 
were granted an extension of the deadline for the repayment of the government 
capital securities we would also try and assess whether possible EC-imposed 
conditions would affect coupon payment on the hybrids.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
SNS REAAL N.V.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-3   BBB/Stable/A-3
 Junior Subordinated                    BB+/Watch Neg      BB+
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                
 Subordinated                           BBB-               

SNS Bank N.V.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB+/A-2           
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               
 Subordinated                           BBB                
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
