TEXT-S&P raises kgb's rating to 'B+'
July 20, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises kgb's rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
rating on kgb's senior secured first-lien debt to 'B+' from 'B-'. We
also revised the recovery rating on the debt to '1' from '3'. The '1' recovery
rating represents our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects
in the event of a payment default. The upgrade is the result of improved
recovery expectations following significant prepayments under the first-lien
term loan and the reduction in the revolving credit commitment.

Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on kgb remains unchanged, as do the 'CCC' 
issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating on its second-lien debt. The 
outlook is developing. (For the full recovery analysis, see the commentary to 
be published separately on RatingsDirect, and for the complete corporate 
credit rating rationale, see the updated rationale, also to be published 
shortly on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

kgb
 Corporate Credit Rating              B-/Developing/--

Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
                                      To                From
kgb
 Senior Secured First Lien            B+                B-
   Recovery Rating                    1                 3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

