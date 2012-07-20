TEXT-Fitch affirms Petrobras Argentina IDRs at 'BB'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petrobras Argentina S.A.'s (PESA) ratings as follows: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'; --Guaranteed notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PESA's ratings are supported by the continuous backing received from its controlling shareholder, Petroleo Brasiliero S.A. (Petrobras; IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Stable), as defined by Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. PESA's ratings also reflect its solid credit metrics, integrated business profile and competitive cost structure. Credit risks center on asset and cash flow concentration in Argentina (Country Ceiling of 'B'), weak upstream metrics, high regulatory risk, and the company's small size both in terms of reserves and production. PESA's credit quality is underpinned by the operating flexibility and synergies achieved from its vertically integrated oil model and competitive cost structure. The company also benefits from a strong downstream presence in retail, a key petrochemical unit, and efficient electricity assets in Argentina. PESA's bulk of concession contracts are due for renewal in 2015 and 2016, providing uncertainty to the company's revenue stream and capex in the long term. Mitigating this risk is PESA's track record in negotiating with governments and its commitment to maintain investments within Argentina, which are factored into the ratings. Strong Recent Financial Performance: PESA's latest 12-month (LTM) ending March 31, 2012, credit metrics were robust. At the end of the first quarter, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was approximately 0.7 times (x) versus 1.7x for the LTM ending March 31, 2011. The company's FFO fixed charge coverage ratio also improved to almost 10.0x from 6.0x over the same period. LTM free cash flow (FCF) was approximately USD86 million after capex of USD516 million and dividends of USD95 million from operating cash flows of USD700 million. PESA's LTM FFO of USD700 million as of March 31, 2012, improved from USD600 million during the LTM March 31, 2011, as a result of a positive price effect in almost all business units. The company executed several divestures over the last few years, including assets such as Refineria San Lorenzo and Innova. These asset sales reduced the company's export flows and sales outside of Argentina. A positive result of the divestures is that they help to align PESA's refining capacity with its production levels as the larger refining capacity compared to production volumes has been unfavorable for the business in the past few years. These divestures have helped to bolster PESA's cash and equivalents position and to repay debt. Upstream Metrics Under Pressure: PESA's upstream metrics continue to be weak, driven by decreasing reserve and productions levels. As of December 2011, the company's reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio decreased to six years from seven years with total combined proved reserves of 223 MM barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), of which 56% were developed. The continued downward trend in reserves relates to the divestures in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. Over the coming years, PESA's operating risk will be determined by the negotiation of key concession contracts. Fitch expects selective capex and declining reserve and production levels to continue over the next 18 months. Ample Liquidity and Deleveraging Trend: Fitch's Base Case indicates PESA's net debt to EBITDA ratio to remain below 1.0x at year end 2012. At March 31, 2012, the company's net debt to LTM EBITDA was down to 0.3x from 1.1x in 2011. Total debt decreased to USD524 million over the same period from USD900 million in 2011. PESA holds USD200 million of senior unsecured notes due 2013 and USD300 million secured notes due 2017 supported by a stand-by purchase agreement from Petrobras International Finance Co. (PIFCO). The company's liquidity position is strong. As of March 31, 2012, the company's cash balance was USD372 million. FCF is expected to remain positive until the company negotiates key concession contracts that come due in 2015 and 2016. Scheduled maturities are comfortably covered by PESA's liquidity position, including expected FCF generation and cash balances. The company's low leverage mitigates any cash shortfall should prices trend reverse or capex requirements exceed current levels. Key Rating Drivers: A positive rating action seems limited at the time given the rating level and several challenges PESA has to sort out in the near term. In contrast, a negative rating action could occur as a result of any regulatory action or any changes in Petrobras credit quality or changes in its strategic or operational factors that could lead to diminish support to PESA. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' (Jan. 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage