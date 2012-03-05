FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: sovereign ratings effective indicator of credit risk
March 5, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' sovereign ratings have
remained effective indicators of default risk of governments worldwide on
relative and absolute bases, according to the latest annual study on the
performance and default rates of its global sovereign ratings, published on
RatingsDirect. The study, titled "Sovereign Defaults And Rating Transition Data,
2011 Update," concludes that:	
	
     -- The relative rank ordering of sovereign ratings is consistent with 	
historical default experience.	
     -- Sovereign ratings have been more stable at higher rating levels.	
     -- Sovereign ratings are no more volatile than other credit ratings; 	
large rating movements in either direction are the exception and not the rule, 	
even over several years.	
     -- The sovereign rating default experience is in line with reference 	
default rates proposed under the Basel II guidelines, even though default 	
rates for individual years vary widely.	
     -- Since the recession of 2008/2009, sovereign upgrades and downgrades 	
have come more into balance in the shorter time horizons and a downward bias 	
for local currency sovereign ratings has emerged.  	
	
	
"In 2011, downgrades were largely concentrated amongst sovereigns rated 	
investment grade, whereas upgrades predominated in speculative grade," said 	
Chairman of Standard & Poor's sovereign rating committee John B. Chambers. In 	
fact, between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered 24% 	
of investment-grade sovereigns and raised 22% of speculative-grade sovereigns. 	
"This downward trend has continued with sovereigns in developed markets in 	
2012 with our actions on eurozone sovereigns, and we have recorded a default 	
subsequent to year-end with Greece, the first default of a rated sovereign 	
since Jamaica in January 2010," he added. (See "Standard & Poor's Takes 	
Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments," published Jan. 	
13, 2012, and "Greece Ratings Lowered To 'SD' (Selective Default)," published 	
Feb. 27, 2012.)	
	
First published in March 1999 and updated annually, the article tracks the 	
incidence of default and rating changes for sovereign governments between 1975 	
and 2011. It uses transition matrices, Lorenz curves, and cumulative default 	
statistics to examine the correlation between Standard & Poor's sovereign 	
ratings and actual sovereign defaults. 	
	
This year's study has the added feature of monthly foreign and local currency 	
sovereign default statistics, which too show the strong empirical correlation 	
between ratings at the lower end of the scale and default.	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

