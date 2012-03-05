FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Queretaro, Mexico 'BBB-' global rating
#Market News
March 5, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns Queretaro, Mexico 'BBB-' global rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 5 - Overview	
     -- The Mexican city of Queretaro's total debt and debt service are low by 	
national and international standards, and our base-case scenario contemplates 	
strong budgetary performance through 2013.	
     -- Among cities in the same rating category, Queretaro is noted for its 	
adequate administrative practices, transparency, and financial planning.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' global scale and affirming our 'mxAA+' 	
national scale credit ratings on the city.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will 	
maintain its strong financial metrics, prudent and transparent financial 	
policy, and strong liquidity position relative to its debt obligations.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 	
global scale credit rating to the City of Queretaro, Mexico. At the same time, 	
we affirmed our 'mxAA+' national scale long-term credit rating on the city. 	
The outlook on both scales is stable.	
	
Rationale	
Queretaro has the highest national scale credit rating among Mexican cities 	
that Standard & Poor's rates. It is also the first municipality in Mexico and 	
the second in Latin America that we rate as investment-grade.	
	
The ratings on the city reflect its low debt level, which compares positively 	
with its rated peers in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. They also reflect its 	
strong budgetary performance during the past three years, which we expect it 	
will maintain in 2012 and 2013, according to our base-case scenario. Other 	
supporting factors are its sound management practices, which mirror its 	
prudent liquidity policy during the past two years, and its economy that is 	
among the most dynamic in the country. Relatively low financial flexibility on 	
the revenue side compared with international peers', even though favorable 	
compared with national peers', limits the ratings. The lack of consistency of 	
the city's adequate liquidity policy through political cycles, in our opinion, 	
and no additional reforms to its pension system could also limit the ratings 	
in the coming years.	
	
Queretaro's debt is below the average of other local governments in the world 	
that Standard & Poor's rates. The city's prudent debt management results in 	
both a decline in its debt during the past three years and an absence of 	
short-term debt. Queretaro's debt indicators compare positively with national 	
and international standards and mirror those of peers such as the City of 	
Moscow (BBB/Stable/--) or Bogota (BBB-/Stable/--), whose debts are about 25% 	
of operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Queretaro's municipal debt was 	
MXN651.2 million--about 27% of its discretionary revenues (revenues available 	
for debt repayment)--while its debt service (principal and interest payments) 	
was a low 6%. If it requires no additional borrowing in 2012, its debt and 	
debt service will be low, at about 20% and 5% of its discretionary revenues, 	
respectively, at the end of this year. The city's total debt comprises 	
commercial bank loans and is backed by 61% of its federal revenue-sharing 	
transfers (participaciones) and it is paid through a trust. Our base-case 	
scenario assumes that the city's debt requirements will be low, if any, in 	
2012 and 2013, which will help it maintain a prudent and long-term-oriented 	
debt policy.	
	
Pension liabilities don't represent a significant burden to the city during 	
the next three years. As of the end of 2011, they were a relatively low 1.8% 	
of its operating expenses, and they will likely stay at less than 4% at least 	
until 2014. In our opinion, the city has the ability to enhance its pension 	
fund to prevent pressures in the long term. As of January 2012, the pension 	
fund, created in 2008, had increased to MXN3.3 million.	
	
Queretaro's budgetary performance is strong and stable, in our view. At the 	
end of 2011, Queretaro had a surplus of MXN638 million, about 25.3% of its 	
operating revenues, and after capital expenditures, 4% of total revenues. In 	
the past three years, Queretaro's surplus after capital expenditures of 6.46% 	
on average compared favorably with those of Bogota, at 1.13%, and the City of 	
Leon (mxAA/Stable/--) in Mexico, at 1.52%. Based on the city's efficient tax 	
collection and good expenditure controls, we expect that by the end of 2012 	
and 2013, the city will generate surpluses of about 25% of its operating 	
revenues and some surpluses after capital expenditures, given that we don't 	
expect it to increase its capital expenditures considerably.	
	
The current administration is noted for solid administrative and financial 	
practices that have remained even during political transitions. In addition to 	
maintaining an outstanding transparency policy and the prudent debt policy in 	
recent years, Queretaro has strengthened its tax collection. Revenues from the 	
property tax were up 10% in 2011 compared with 2010. Also, the municipality 	
continues to strengthen its liquidity, which mitigates the financial pressures 	
that commonly arise at the end of every fiscal year. We expect that the 	
present administration, which ends in September 2012, will carry out a smooth 	
political transition process following the election. In our opinion, the 	
consistency in the city's current administrative practices will be critical to 	
maintaining its current ratings in the coming years.	
	
The city's economy is a positive rating factor because it creates its strong 	
tax base. With 801,940 people, the city holds 44% of the total population of 	
the State of Queretaro Arteaga (mxAA/Stable/--). Also, 54% of the state's 	
exporting companies reside in the city. The strength of the city's economy, 	
where the service, basic-industry, and manufacturing sectors account for 72% 	
of economic activity, results in a GDP per capita that's among the highest in 	
the country ($14,000, according to our own estimates). Among Mexican 	
municipalities, Queretaro is noted as one of the most competitive, with a high 	
growth potential, and this will likely continue to benefit its tax base.	
	
Regarding revenues, the city's financial flexibility is high compared with its 	
national peers'. During the past five years, Queretaro's modifiable revenues 	
(taxes, fines and fees, fees for services, and interest income) averaged 51% 	
of its operating revenues, comparing favorably with the 39% average among 	
Mexican municipalities in the 'mxAA' national scale rating category. It also 	
compares favorably with that of cities such as Moscow, whose modifiable 	
revenues accounted for almost 10% of its operating revenues in 2010. However, 	
Queretaro's ratio was still lower than that of capitals in Latin America, such 	
as Bogota, whose modifiable revenues are close to 70% of its operating 	
revenues. The city's spending flexibility is nevertheless more limited, in our 	
opinion, because its growth will require constant infrastructure spending in 	
the coming years. Still, we believe Queretaro will continue to fund its 	
capital expenditures mainly through modifiable revenues during the next three 	
years, and could reduce them in case of unexpected financial pressures. As of 	
the end of 2011, its capital expenditures of MXN1.06 billion represented 36% 	
of its total expenditures, a percentage that we expect to remain at a similar 	
level through year-end 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
As of the end of 2011, the city of Queretaro's cash reserves totaled MXN423 	
million, of which MXN263 million was unrestricted. This unrestricted amount 	
compared favorably to short-term payables of MXN33 million and estimated debt 	
service for 2012 of about MXN138 million. This year, the municipality created 	
a fund of about MXN200 million to guarantee the payment of year-end bonuses; 	
therefore, we don't expect the city to face liquidity pressures at year-end. 	
Although it has no committed credit lines as part of its liquidity, we believe 	
it would have timely access to external financing sources if needed. Assuming 	
strong budgetary performance, we don't expect the municipality will use 	
short-term or working capital credit facilities in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the municipality will 	
maintain surpluses of about 25% of operating revenues and a surplus after 	
capital expenditures in 2012 and 2013. We also expect that Queretaro will 	
maintain a prudent debt policy and strong liquidity relative to its financial 	
obligations. In our opinion, significant deficits after capital expenditures 	
(consistently above 10% of operating revenues) that erode the city's liquidity 	
and increase its debt could pressure the ratings downward.	
	
Related Criteria and Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
City of Queretaro	
  Corporate credit rating	
   Global scale                  BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
City of Queretaro 	
  Corporate credit rating        	
   National scale                mxAA+/Stable/--	
	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

