Moody's cuts rating on $6.5 bln of Chicago O'Hare debt

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded its rating on Chicago O‘Hare International Airport’s third lien general airport revenue bonds to A2 from A1, and affirmed the A2 rating on the airport’s outstanding Passenger Facility Charge bonds.

Moody’s said the downgrade affects $6.5 billion of debt and was “based on the airport’s high leverage and narrow financial margins as it navigates difficult economic and industry environments and the construction risk inherent in its large capital construction plan.”