FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms 2 Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 2 Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured 	
Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC.	
     -- The affirmations reflect the transaction's ability to maintain 	
sufficient credit enhancement to support the notes at the current rating 	
levels. 	
     -- Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization 	
backed by structured settlement payments.	
    	
     March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC (see
list). Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed
by structured settlement payments.	
	
Structured settlement payments are payments resulting from an arrangement 	
between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal 	
injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer that 	
are typically structured as installment payments to satisfy the settlement. 	
The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the 	
claimant by assigning the obligation to a settlement counterparty. The 	
settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the 	
agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity 	
provider.	
	
Because the ultimate source of structured settlement payments originates at 	
insurance companies, Standard & Poor's must address the risk of a pool of 	
payments from these companies. The following is an explanation of our gross 	
default stress assumptions:	
	
     -- We base our analysis of gross defaults for the pool on the output from 	
Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator and the results of two supplemental tests. The 	
default rates are affected by industry correlation and affiliations among the 	
annuity providers. If there is common ownership among rated carriers, we can 	
further consolidate the portfolio (see "Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Presale: Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC, published Jan. 25, 	
2010.	
     -- Criteria: Structured Finance: ABS: Update to Methodology And 	
Assumptions And New Supplemental Tests For US Structured Settlement Payment 	
Securitizations, published Dec. 2, 2009.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions for U.S. Structured Settlement Payment 	
Securitizations, published Dec. 11, 2008.	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
 	
Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC	
   	
Class     Rating 	
A         AAA (sf)	
B         A (sf)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.