FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Advanta Business Card Master Trust 2006-B1 rating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Advanta Business Card Master Trust 2006-B1 rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class B(2006-B1) notes from Advanta Business Card Master Trust to 'D (sf)' from
'CC (sf)'.
 
We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' to reflect the nonpayment of full principal 
to the investors of the class B(2006-B1) notes on the July 20, 2012, final 
maturity date.

As of the July 20, 2012, distribution date, the transaction repaid 
approximately 81% of the class B(2006-B1) notes invested amount, leaving 
$19,157,223 outstanding or unpaid on the legal final maturity date.
 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Advanta Business Card Master Trust Ratings Lowered On 7 Classes; Five 
Ratings Affirmed, May 11, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card, 
ABS, Sept. 14, 2011
     -- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Among U.S. 
Bankcards Increased Slightly In November, Jan. 9, 2012
     -- U.S. Economic Forecast: Recovery Warms Up In January, Feb. 10, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Summary: American Express Co., March 30, 2011  
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card 
Securitizations, April 19, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.