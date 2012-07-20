TEXT-Fitch affirms Calif. Infrastructure and Economic Dev Bank

July 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' ratings on the following California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (infrastructure bank) state school fund apportionment lease revenue bonds in the course of routine surveillance: --Series 2005A (Vallejo City Unified School District financing); --Series 2005B (West Contra Costa Unified School District); --Series 2008 (Oakland Unified School District financing). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are limited obligations of the infrastructure bank, payable from lease rental payments made by each school district for use of existing facilities. Lease payments will be withheld from state aid monthly and paid directly by the state controller to the bond trustee. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect the state's credit quality and the structure of the bonds. Fitch rates the state of California's GO bonds 'A-', Rating Outlook Stable. --The California constitution provides education funding with a first lien claim on state revenues, and the state's aid intercept structure is sound. --The state has the ability to adjust education spending, including suspending or deferring Proposition 98-mandated education funding. --Revenues to each school district are subject to risks including the impact of declining enrollment on revenue that is subject to intercept. --Under the intercept mechanism, the controller sets aside a full year of debt service in the first seven months of the fiscal year. CREDIT PROFILE: The rating for the state school fund apportionment bonds is based on the high priority given to education funding in California's constitution and a strong state intercept mechanism for paying bondholders. Bonds issued under the program are secured solely by lease rental payments made by each district to the infrastructure bank under a lease-leaseback transaction for existing school facilities. Bondholder security is enhanced by the debt service payment mechanism, under which the state controller intercepts an amount equal to debt service from state aid allocated to the district and pays the intercepted amount directly to the bond trustee. California's constitution provides that education has a first lien claim on state general fund revenue and Proposition 98, approved by voters in 1988, requires minimum levels of education funding. State revenue-limit funding, the largest share of California's financial assistance to school districts, is a continuing appropriation and thereby not impaired in the event of delayed budget adoption. The state's controller intercepts amounts for the bonds' debt service from state funding for each respective school district, with the withheld amount sent directly to the trustee. State aid subject to intercept includes both the state-provided portion of the revenue limit funds as well as categorical funding. The state controller will withhold one-seventh of the annual debt service amount owed by the district monthly during the fiscal year's first seven months. Total state revenue limit and other funding available for intercept provide multiple times coverage for annual lease rental payments required to meet debt service on the bonds rated by Fitch. Fiscal 2011 coverage of outstanding bonds' debt service was 33.5 times (x) for the series 2008 bonds issued for Oakland Unified School District (USD), 39.4x for the series 2005A Vallejo USD bonds, and 68.1x for the series 2005B West Contra Costa USD bonds. West Contra Costa USD already has set aside funds with the trustee for all future debt service payments on the series 2005B bonds, although the bonds remain outstanding and the intercept mechanism remains in place. Among other requirements, issuance of additional bonds requires coverage of 5x by funds subject to intercept. There is no cross-collateralization. Education has a first lien claim on state general fund revenue, ahead of GO bond debt service. Despite education funding's high priority, resources allocated to schools have been reduced in response to budgetary strain in recent years and remain vulnerable to further reduction. Notably, in the state's fiscal 2013 adopted budget, state school funding could be subject to cuts of $5.4 billion in the latter half of fiscal 2013 if temporary statewide personal income and sales tax rate increases are rejected by voters in November 2012. The state's active initiative environment, with voter measures often affecting the funding of education, remains an ongoing risk. Amounts subject to intercept may also be affected longer term by trends in student enrollment, affecting per-pupil funding. The state established the school fund apportionment bond program in 2005 as a uniform mechanism to assist financially troubled school districts. The infrastructure bank has issued bonds for four school districts under the program to date. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs' (June 19, 2012). 