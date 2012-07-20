TEXT-Fitch affirms Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ratings

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN): --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; --National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of CSN's related debt issuing subsidiaries. The full list of these ratings is below. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirms and withdraws the following ratings: National Steel S.A. --Foreign Currency IDR 'BB'. CSN Islands X Corp. --Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB-'. The rating withdrawal follows the perpetual bonds being called for National Steel S.A. on July 25, 2011 and for CSN Islands X Corp. on Aug. 11, 2011. No outstanding debt remains at these entities. Strong Liquidity Profile: CSN's consistently strong profitability as represented by a five-year average EBITDA margin over 40%, access to liquidity with its large cash balance over BRL14 billion in relation to short term debt of BRL2.6 billion as of March 31, 2012, and stable and growing cash flow generation (FFO and CFFO) with sufficient key credit ratio levels, underpin the affirmation of the company's investment grade ratings. CSN has extremely strong liquidity and manageable leverage. However, key credit ratios indicate a weakening trend through the heavy investment cycle but remain within the rating category. The company is expected to take appropriate steps to protect its capital structure and credit metrics in order to maintain its investment grade ratings throughout the intensive capital expenditure period. The company's cash-to short-term debt ratio stood at 5.4 times (x) and cash plus cash flow from operations (CFFO) to short-term debt ratio was 6.6x for the LTM to March 31, 2012. The company has a very manageable amortization profile, with the current cash balance sufficient to meet all debt repayments due until 2017. Fitch expects this cash balance to decline due to a combination of debt prepayment, on-going investments at Casa de Pedra and bolt-on acquisitions but to remain high relative to short-term debt. CSN's ratings are also supported by a solid track record of maintaining a strong capital structure, demonstrated by its five-year rolling average net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.3x. As of March 31, 2012, the company's net debt-to-last 12 months (LTM) EBITDA ratio increased to 2.2x in-line with expectations and are in the medium to high end of the rating category. The company's total debt-to EBITDA ratio is relatively high at 4.4x with total debt at BRL28.4 billion. This large debt amount is due to large capital expenditures surrounding the on-going expansion, mainly for CSN's mining operations. Profitability Akin to a Large Mining Company: CSN generates consistently high EBITDA margins due to its vertical integration, substantial and growing iron ore operations, and high value added steel products. The company returned to EBITDA margins around 40% at year-end 2011 after declining to 33% during 2009. The company's iron ore mining division is the most profitable with standalone EBITDA margins of 63% in 2011, followed by 27% for steel, 6% for cement and 36% for logistics and energy. The relatively high EBITDA margin for steel production is due to CSN's 100% self-sufficiency in iron ore and energy and is therefore measured on a 'cost' basis. On a 'market' basis, the company's steel EBITDA would be closer to 20%-25% for 2011. During the first quarter of 2012, the company's standalone steel division EBITDA margin was 19% on an iron ore cost basis. The drop in steel profitability was mainly due to higher operating costs and higher sales through less profitable overseas subsidiaries along with a changed product mix. While first quarter steel profitability was restrained, the company experienced 8% higher steel sales volumes of 1.1 million metric tons in 1Q'12 compared to 1Q'11. Positive Entry into Long Steel: CSN's strategy to diversify into the long steel market in conjunction with continued investments in its iron ore, cement and logistics businesses are credit-positive. While remaining exposed to cyclical factors, long steel demand fundamentals are mainly linked to construction whereas flat steel is linked to automotive, white goods and industrial manufacturing. By 2015, long steel is expected to account for approximately 5% of CSN's total EBITDA on a standalone basis. As of year-end 2011, the company's consolidated EBITDA of BRL6.7 billion was comprised as follows: mining 55%, flat steel 37.6%, logistics 6%, energy 1.1% and cement 0.3%. In early 2012, CSN Steel S.L, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSN, completed its purchase of Stahlwerk Thuringen GmbH (SWT) in Germany from Grupo Alfonso Gallardo, S.L.U. for BRL1.1 billion (EUR482.5 million). The transaction was funded by cash on balance sheet and a loan taken by the Spanish subsidiary for EUR120 million. SWT will immediately contribute an additional 900,000 metric tons of finished steel products to CSN's steel sales volumes of approximately 4.8 million metric tons per year. In addition to the SWT acquisition, CSN plans to build long-steel production facilities in Volta Redonda with production capacity of 500,000 metric tons per year. By 2015, the company plans to sell approximately 6.3 million metric tons of finished steel products per year. This represents a 30% increase from CSN's steel sales volumes of 4.8 million metric tons per year prior to the SWT acquisition. Cash Flows reflect Heavy Investment Cycle: During 2011, the company had a negative FCF of BRL4 billion due to large capex and investments of BRL6.5 billion and dividend payments of BRL1.9 billion, and follows a continuing negative trend since 2008. The company's strong profitability, large cash balance and low net debt for the rating category provide strong headroom for negative FCF generation through this investment cycle at the current rating level. Fitch expects a return to positive FCF after capex and dividends following completion of the major investments. Fitch estimates revised capex in 2012 in the region of BRL3.5 to BRL4 billion mainly relating to the iron ore production expansion (around 45%) and investments in long steel, cement, energy and logistics. CSN is expected to generate FCF of negative BRL2 billion for the year while maintaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio in the range of 2.5x-2.8x at year-end 2012. To achieve its aim of having an iron ore production capacity of approximately 89 million metric tons by 2018 from around 32.5 million expected in 2012, CSN's expansion capex is expected in the region of BRL21 billion during 2013-2017. This amount will also be used to increase capacity at the company's ports and railways to cope with the higher volumes of iron ore, in addition to investments for new pelletizing plants, long-steel and cement expansion. Stable FFO and CFFO Generation: CSN's iron ore business has been well placed to benefit from the record high prices for iron ore over the last five years. The company generated FFO of BRL4.4 billion and CFFO of BRL4.2 billion during 2011, compared to FFO of BRL3.1 billion and CFFO of BRL2.5 billion in 2010. Fitch's conservative base case indicates 2012 FFO of BRL3.4 billion and CFFO of BRL3.3 billion. This level of cash flow generation is expected to maintain a FFO adjusted ratio in the region of 3.0x-4.0x, in line with CSN's historical five-year rolling average. Rating Triggers: An upgrade or Positive Outlook could be considered if CSN continues to develop its iron ore assets, which would result in a lower exposure to Brazil's steel sector and significant deleveraging following the heavy investment cycle. A sustained long-term average net debt to EBITDA ratio around 1.0x and total debt to EBITDA of around 2.0x, in conjunction with strong liquidity and debt coverage ratios along with this growth would also be required. A downgrade could occur following a sustained deterioration in the company's five-year rolling average credit metrics, particularly if its long-term net debt to EBITDA ratio reached over 3.0x as a long term average. Rating concerns such as event risk and cyclicality of prices and demand are ever-present for the steel and mining industries. Fitch also affirms the following ratings of CSN's wholly-owned debt issuing subsidiaries: --CSN Islands VIII LT IDR at 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands VIII senior unsecured LT rating 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands IX LT IDR at 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands IX senior unsecured LT rating 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands XI LT IDR at 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands XI senior unsecured LT rating 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands XII LT IDR at 'BBB-'; --CSN Islands XII senior unsecured LT rating 'BBB-'; --CSN Resources S.A. LT IDR of 'BBB-'; --CSN Resources S.A. Senior unsecured Euro Note LT rating 'BBB-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage National Ratings Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance