#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Ibercaja Banco on announced merger

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 5 - Overview	
     -- On Feb. 29, 2012, Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced 	
that its board of directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres 	
S.A. (not rated).	
     -- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Ibercaja 	
on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could lower 	
the ratings on Ibercaja if we believe that the bank resulting from the merger 	
has a weaker financial profile. 	
Rating Action	
	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A. 	
(Ibercaja) on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
	
The CreditWatch placement follows Ibercaja's announcement that its board of 	
directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres; not 	
rated). It reflects our view that if Ibercaja were to absorb Cajatres, the 	
resulting entity could have a weaker financial profile than Ibercaja currently 	
enjoys. The merger is still pending approval by Spanish authorities and the 	
general assemblies of the savings banks that own Cajatres. We understand that 	
Ibercaja expects the integration process to be completed by end-July 2012.	
	
Cajatres' EUR21 billion assets represent a significant 46% of Ibercaja's total 	
assets at year-end 2011. We believe that the integration of the two entities 	
would reinforce Ibercaja's leading market position in its core markets in the 	
northern Spanish regions of Aragon and La Rioja, and the province of 	
Guadalajara. In addition, the resulting entity would also enjoy strong market 	
shares in the regions of Castilla Leon and Extremadura. However, the combined 	
entity would only account for about 2.7% of the system's loans and 4.1% of its 	
deposits, reflecting its smaller scale than large domestic peers.	
	
In our view, Cajatres has a weaker credit profile than Ibercaja. Therefore, 	
and given that it would represent a meaningful part of the combined entity, we 	
believe that the merger could weaken Ibercaja's currently "strong" risk 	
position. Additionally, we think that the integration of Cajatres into 	
Ibercaja could also potentially negatively affect the group's capital and 	
earnings, particularly in the context of the new, stricter Spanish 	
provisioning and capital regulation related to banks' real estate and 	
construction exposures. We also think that execution risks resulting from the 	
merger could be heightened by the difficult economic and operating environment 	
in Spain.	
	
CreditWatch 	
	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the transaction and after 	
reviewing a complete set of business and financial information on Cajatres and 	
the combined group. 	
	
We will assess the effect of the integration on Ibercaja's financial profile, 	
in particular on its capital and earnings and risk position. If as a result we 	
were to lower our assessment of the combined entity's stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP) by either one or two notches, from Ibercaja's current 'bbb-', 	
this could trigger a similar downgrade of the bank. Conversely, if we perceive 	
no negative effect on Ibercaja's SACP after the merger, we could affirm the 	
ratings at their current level.	
	
We could also affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch 	
if the merger is not approved by the relevant authorities and assemblies and 	
if our view of Ibercaja's SACP remains unchanged considering the bank's recent 	
interest in acquisitive growth.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating              BBB	
	
SACP                              bbb-	
 Anchor                           bbb-	
 Business Position                Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings             Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position                    Strong (+1)	
 Funding and Liquidity            Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                           1	
 GRE Support                      0	
 Group Support                    0	
 Sovereign Support                1	
	
Additional Factors                0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                    To                   From	
Ibercaja Banco S.A. 	
 Counterparty Credit Rating         BBB/Watch Neg/A-2    BBB/Negative/A-2	
 Certificate Of Deposit             BBB/Watch Neg/A-2    BBB/A-2  	
 Senior Unsecured                   BBB/Watch Neg        BBB  	
 Subordinated                       BB+/Watch Neg        BB+   	
 Preferred Stock                    BB-/Watch Neg        BB-                	
	
NB. The rating list does not include all ratings affected.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

