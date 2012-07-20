FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Pinafore Holdings B.V. rating
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 20, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Pinafore Holdings B.V. rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue rating
to 'BB-' from 'B+' on the senior secured second-lien notes issued by
subsidiaries of The Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing
company Pinafore Holdings B.V. ('BB-/Stable'). 
We revised the recovery rating on these notes to '4', indicating our 
expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders following a payment 
default, from '5'. Our recovery expectation has increased after Pinafore's 
subsidiaries, Tomkins LLC and Tomkins Inc., repurchased $475 million in 
aggregate principal amount of the 9% notes, due 2018, as the tender offer 
expired on July 19. The company reported (on July 5, 2012) that the offer was 
oversubscribed. 

Our corporate credit rating on Pinafore remains unchanged. Its subsidiaries 
also announced that they are seeking consent to increase the capacity under 
the indenture to make restricted payments. In our view, the potential for 
higher shareholder distributions under the consent agreement offsets the debt 
reduction. 

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Pinafore 
Holdings B.V., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For 
the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis 
published April 26, 2012. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Summary: Pinafore Holdings B.V., April 26, 2012
     -- Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Pinafore Holdings B.V.
 Corporate credit rating                BB-/Stable/--

Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
                                        To                 From
Tomkins LLC
Tomkins Inc.
 Sr sec second-lien notes due 2018      BB-                B+
  Recovery rating                       4                  5

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.