TEXT-S&P raises Fidelity National Information Services
March 5, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Fidelity National Information Services

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 5 - Overview	
     -- Fidelity National Services (FIS), a leading global provider of banking 	
and payment technologies, reported strong operating results and reduced debt 	
in fiscal 2011. 	
     -- FIS recently announced that it intends to issue $500 million of senior 	
unsecured notes due 2017, using the proceeds to repay outstanding senior 	
secured indebtedness.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on FIS to 'BB+' from 'BB' 	
and assigning a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to the proposed 	
unsecured notes.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue 	
model and consistent profitability.   	
	
Rating Action	
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity National Services Inc. 	
(FIS) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. 	
	
In addition, we assigned a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to 	
the company's proposed $500 million unsecured notes. We also raised our 	
issue-level ratings on FIS' senior secured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', keeping 	
the '1' recovery rating on the debt unchanged. The '1' recovery rating 	
indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on FIS' unsecured debt to 	
'BB+' from 'BB-', and revised the unsecured recovery rating to '3' from '5'. 	
The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) 	
recovery in the event of default. Total debt outstanding will not materially 	
change. 	
	
The upgrade reflects FIS' strong and consistent operating performance and 	
improved leverage profile. In addition, the company has indicated that its 	
strategic focus is shifting to organic growth with more modest, 	
product-specific acquisitions, which should enable the company to continue to  	
reduce leverage over the near-to-intermediate term.	
	
Rationale	
The rating reflects our expectation that FIS will maintain its good market 	
position, consistent profitability and a more balanced financial policy. FIS 	
is a leading global provider of core financial institution processing, card 	
issuer, and transaction processing and outsourcing services.	
	
With annual revenues in excess of $5.7 billion, FIS' "satisfactory" (as 	
defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects an increasingly global 	
market position, strong operating margins and contractual relationships that 	
generate a significant base of recurring revenues. We expect FIS to maintain 	
adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-30% area, supported by growth-related 	
operating efficiencies and a focus on cost control. Revenue growth 	
opportunities include an ongoing market shift to outsourcing, the 	
cross-selling of an integrated suite of products and services, and 	
international markets that we expect will grow more rapidly than the U.S.	
	
FIS' "significant" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile 	
incorporates a still-leveraged, but improving, capital structure, and our 	
expectation that FIS will maintain more balanced financial policies with 	
respect to growth and shareholder returns. The ratio of adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA was about 2.8x as fiscal 2011, down from 3.5x in the prior year, with 	
both debt reductions and EBITDA growth contributing to the improvement. 	
Although FIS recently increased its annual dividend to about $240 million from 	
$60 million, we expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size, and 	
financed largely from cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain 	
in excess of $700 million annually, supported by consistent earnings and 	
moderate capital expenditures (about 6% of revenues).	
	
Liquidity	
FIS has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources of 	
cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash 	
and short-term investments of $415.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and strong 	
annual free operating cash flow. We expect uses to incorporate moderate 	
working capital investments, and capital expenditures (including software 	
investments) in the mid-$400 million area.	
	
Relevant aspects of FIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 	
months, including near-term debt maturities of about $259 million.	
     -- We expect net sources would be positive in the near term even with a 	
20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.	
     -- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under FIS' $1.05 	
billion revolving credit facility maturing July 2014.	
     -- Financial covenants on the company's first-lien facilities include a 	
maximum leverage ratio of 3.75x and a minimum 4.0x interest coverage ratio, 	
both of which currently have adequate headroom.	
	
We expect share repurchases to be funded from discretionary cash flow.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on FIS, to be 	
published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model. 	
Given the company's cash-generating ability, FIS has the capacity to reduce 	
debt leverage and achieve a higher corporate credit rating. A higher rating 	
would likely entail leverage in the low- to mid-2x range, successful extension 	
of a material portion of 2014 debt maturities, and less secured debt in FIS' 	
capital structure. Although not likely in the near term, we could lower the 	
rating if the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition or 	
shareholder-friendly strategy with sustained leverage in the high-3x area.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         BBB                BBB-	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
	
New Ratings	
	
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                           	
  US$500 mil nts due 2022               BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

