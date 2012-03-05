TEXT-S&P raises Fidelity National Information Services

March 5 - Overview -- Fidelity National Services (FIS), a leading global provider of banking and payment technologies, reported strong operating results and reduced debt in fiscal 2011. -- FIS recently announced that it intends to issue $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2017, using the proceeds to repay outstanding senior secured indebtedness. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on FIS to 'BB+' from 'BB' and assigning a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to the proposed unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model and consistent profitability. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity National Services Inc. (FIS) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned a 'BB+' issue rating with a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $500 million unsecured notes. We also raised our issue-level ratings on FIS' senior secured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', keeping the '1' recovery rating on the debt unchanged. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on FIS' unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BB-', and revised the unsecured recovery rating to '3' from '5'. The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. Total debt outstanding will not materially change. The upgrade reflects FIS' strong and consistent operating performance and improved leverage profile. In addition, the company has indicated that its strategic focus is shifting to organic growth with more modest, product-specific acquisitions, which should enable the company to continue to reduce leverage over the near-to-intermediate term. Rationale The rating reflects our expectation that FIS will maintain its good market position, consistent profitability and a more balanced financial policy. FIS is a leading global provider of core financial institution processing, card issuer, and transaction processing and outsourcing services. With annual revenues in excess of $5.7 billion, FIS' "satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria) business risk profile reflects an increasingly global market position, strong operating margins and contractual relationships that generate a significant base of recurring revenues. We expect FIS to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-30% area, supported by growth-related operating efficiencies and a focus on cost control. Revenue growth opportunities include an ongoing market shift to outsourcing, the cross-selling of an integrated suite of products and services, and international markets that we expect will grow more rapidly than the U.S. FIS' "significant" (as defined in our criteria) financial risk profile incorporates a still-leveraged, but improving, capital structure, and our expectation that FIS will maintain more balanced financial policies with respect to growth and shareholder returns. The ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.8x as fiscal 2011, down from 3.5x in the prior year, with both debt reductions and EBITDA growth contributing to the improvement. Although FIS recently increased its annual dividend to about $240 million from $60 million, we expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size, and financed largely from cash flow. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain in excess of $700 million annually, supported by consistent earnings and moderate capital expenditures (about 6% of revenues). Liquidity FIS has "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and short-term investments of $415.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and strong annual free operating cash flow. We expect uses to incorporate moderate working capital investments, and capital expenditures (including software investments) in the mid-$400 million area. Relevant aspects of FIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, including near-term debt maturities of about $259 million. -- We expect net sources would be positive in the near term even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under FIS' $1.05 billion revolving credit facility maturing July 2014. -- Financial covenants on the company's first-lien facilities include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.75x and a minimum 4.0x interest coverage ratio, both of which currently have adequate headroom. We expect share repurchases to be funded from discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on FIS, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model. Given the company's cash-generating ability, FIS has the capacity to reduce debt leverage and achieve a higher corporate credit rating. A higher rating would likely entail leverage in the low- to mid-2x range, successful extension of a material portion of 2014 debt maturities, and less secured debt in FIS' capital structure. Although not likely in the near term, we could lower the rating if the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition or shareholder-friendly strategy with sustained leverage in the high-3x area. 