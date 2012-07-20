FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Campbell Soup Co ratings
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Campbell Soup Co ratings

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Campbell Soup Co. is acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms
Inc. (B/Watch Pos/--) for about $1.55 billion.
     -- We are lowering ratings, including our corporate credit rating, on 
Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we are 
removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. 
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's 
leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will decline to below 3x by the 
end of fiscal 2013, that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will 
gradually improve to nearly 30% during the next few years, and that the 
company's profitability will gradually improve. 

Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed 
the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been 
placed on July 9, 2012, following the company's announcement that it was 
acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. for about $1.55 billion, funded primarily 
with a combination of new short- and long-term debt. The outlook is stable. 
According to Campbell, Bolthouse will repay its existing debt. 

Our 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on the company remain 
unchanged. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our belief that Campbell will not be able to restore 
its credit measures, including the key ratio of FFO to total debt to above 35% 
and leverage in the 2x area, within two years. We expect that Campbell will 
apply excess cash flow to debt reduction during the next few years to decrease 
leverage and that total debt to EBITDA will improve sooner, to just below 3x 
by the end of fiscal year 2013. However, we estimate that FFO to total debt 
will not improve to above 30% until fiscal 2015. We estimate that pro forma 
for the Bolthouse acquisition, leverage would increase to about 3x and FFO to 
total debt would weaken to the mid-20% area for the 12 months ended April 29, 
2012, as compared with about 2.1x and 38.5%, respectively, prior to the 
acquisition. Previously, we had stated that we would consider a downgrade if 
Campbell's leverage increases over 3x and FFO to total debt declines to below 
30%. We had expected Campbell to maintain leverage at approximately 2x and FFO 
to total debt of over 35% in order to maintain the 'A-' ratings and outlook 
given our assessment of its "strong" business risk profile. We believe the 
company still has an "intermediate" financial risk profile, although at the 
weaker end of the indicative ratio ranges of 2x to 3x leverage and below the 
range of FFO to total debt of 30% to 45%. 

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Campbell will improve credit 
protection measures over the intermediate term, but not return to prior 
levels. Pro forma for the additional debt related to the transaction, we 
estimate that Campbell will have $4.5 billion in reported debt outstanding. 
Including our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations, we 
estimate that Campbell will have roughly $5.3 billion in adjusted debt 
outstanding after the transaction. 

The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's strong business 
risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. Key credit factors in 
our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand 
diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and 
vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup 
category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's 
financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain 
adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent 
with those of an intermediate financial risk profile. 

Well-known brands include Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups, 
canned gravies, pasta, and beans; Swanson broth, stocks, and canned poultry; 
Prego pasta sauce; Pace Mexican sauce; Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, 
bakery, and frozen products in the U.S.; and Arnott's biscuits in Australia 
and Asia Pacific. The company has a dominant position in the U.S. wet soup 
category, with about 60% market share. However, the category and Campbell's 
market share continue to decline due to highly competitive conditions and 
consumer shift to other simple meal offerings. Through the first nine months 
of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, soup sales declined 3% as volume dropped 
due to higher selling prices and decreased promotional spending. Soup, 
particularly in the U.S., is a significant profit contributor to the company. 
We estimate the U.S. simple meals business (which includes soup, broth, and 
sauces) constituted about 50% of segment operating profit through the first 
nine months of fiscal 2012. Nonsoup items, such as the Pepperidge Farm and 
Arnott's baked goods brands, and the V-8 vegetable-based brand, provide some 
product diversification, and have partially offset a slowdown in soup and 
simple meals during the last three years. Campbell has some geographic 
diversification, with about 31% of sales outside the U.S., and continues to 
expand its reach in China, where soup is a staple of the population's diet and 
is almost entirely homemade. 

We believe that Bolthouse would modestly strengthen Campbell's business risk 
profile with further product diversity and access to the packaged fresh foods 
categories, including presence in the faster-growing refrigerated 
super-premium healthy beverages and salad dressings categories. Bolthouse 
grows and processes carrot products under the names Bolthouse Farms, 
Earthbound Farms, Green Giant, and private label, and produces a growing line 
of 100% natural super-premium beverages and chilled salad dressings. The 
company derives roughly half of its $689 million in sales from its carrot 
business, in which the company is essentially tied for the no. 1 position and 
the majority of its sales are in North America. Carrots are a fairly stable 
crop in that they are less prone to disease than other vegetables, and 
Bolthouse has focused on value-added packaging and products to expand this 
somewhat mature business. However, it is our opinion that Bolthouse competes 
in highly competitive markets. In the carrot segment, it competes primarily 
with another private company (Grimmway Farms, unrated). Within the 
super-premium beverage business in which it has a leading position in 
traditional sales channels, however, Bolthouse competes primarily against 
larger companies such as The Coca-Cola Co.'s (A+/Positive/A-1) Odwalla brand 
and PepsiCo Inc.'s (A/Stable/A-1) Naked Juice. 

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, Campbell's 
sales were about flat. Growth in the beverages, global baking, and snacking 
and North America Foodservice segments offset declines in the U.S. and 
international simple meals segments, primarily due to negative volume and mix. 
We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012 
(excluding restructuring costs) declined to about 21.5%, from 22.3% in the 
prior-year period, primarily due to commodity inflation and increased 
promotional and advertising spending, partially offset by productivity 
improvements. Campbell is executing its strategic framework (announced July 
2011), which is focused on expanding its brand and product platforms in its 
core simple meals, healthy beverages, and baked snacks categories. The company 
expects its restructuring program to generate annual pretax cost savings of 
$60 million beginning in fiscal year 2012, increasing to $70 million in fiscal 
year 2014.

On June 23, 2011, the company announced a $1 billion share buyback program 
with no expiration date. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 the 
company has repurchased $181 million pursuant to the buyback program, and 
approximately $819 million remained available under the program at April 29, 
2012. Campbell stated it intends to suspend its strategic share repurchase 
plan when it announced the Bolthouse acquisition. We expect the company to 
reduce share repurchases during the next two years to apply excess cash flow 
toward debt reduction. 

We also expect Campbell to improve its financial risk profile by reducing 
leverage to below 3x in fiscal 2013 and that FFO to total debt will remain in 
the mid- to high-20% area by the end of fiscal years 2013 and 2014. We do not 
expect FFO to total debt to improve to over 30% until fiscal 2015 (we had 
expected the company maintain FFO to total debt of about 35% to maintain the 
former 'A-' rating). Our base case scenario assumptions that we estimate will 
enable Campbell to reach these credit statistics include:

     -- Pro forma revenue growth in single digits annually primarily by 
pricing and favorable mix, partially offset by weaker volumes in U.S. simple 
meals and slower growth in international markets. 
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin will remain about 20% despite continued 
commodity inflation, albeit at a lower rate and continued investment in 
innovation and productivity programs, coupled with a slight benefit from the 
acquisition of the higher margin Bolthouse business. 
     -- Minimal synergies expected from the acquisition. 
     -- Continued strong free operating cash flow generation of at least $1 
billion, before capital expenditures of about 4% of revenues. 
     -- Debt increased by about $1.6 billion following the transaction but 
will be reduced during the next few years with the pay-down of upcoming 
maturities in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. 
     -- We expect the company will continue to pay dividends in line with 
historical payout rates and will limit share repurchase activities to only 
offset option dilution and other share-based payment awards. 

Liquidity
We believe Campbell has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and 
expect sources of cash to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the 
company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: 

     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and availability under its $2 billion revolving credit facilities) to exceed 
uses by 1.2x during the next 12 months. 
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
     -- We believe Campbell has solid relationships with its banks and a 
generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Cash sources include a cash balance of about $383 million at April 29, 2012 
and reported FFO of about $1.2 billion for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012. 
Campbell has $2 billion in committed revolving credit facilities, of which 
$1.5 billion matures in September 2016, and a $500 million, 364-day facility 
due September 2012 that contains a one year term-out feature. As of April 29, 
2012, only $3 million of letters of credit were outstanding on those 
facilities. The revolving credit facilities backstop the company's CP program 
and working capital needs. There are no maintenance financial covenants on 
those facilities. The company's next sizable maturities are $400 million due 
in fiscal 2013 and $300 million due in fiscal 2014. 

In fiscal 2013 we expect cash uses to include capital spending of about 4% of 
revenues, dividend payments in line with historical rates, reduced share 
repurchases, and continued pension contributions. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Campbell Soup to improve credit measures to 
maintain its intermediate financial risk profile (including leverage below 3x 
and improving FFO to total debt to nearly 30%), to effectively integrate 
Bolthouse, and to gradually stabilize the core U.S. soup business during the 
next two years. 

We could consider raising the rating if the company is able to restore and 
sustain credit protection measures to preacquisition levels, including 
leverage near 2.5x and FFO total debt of at least 35%. We believe this could 
occur in a scenario whereby the company grows revenues by at least low single 
digits, maintains at least 20% EBITDA margin, and reduces debt by at least 
$700 million during the next few years. 

Alternatively, we could consider lowering the rating if credit measures weaken 
further, including FFO to total debt approaching 20% and leverage sustained 
near 3.5x; if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy such as 
another large, debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program; and/or 
if operating performance declines significantly. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 

Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch
                           To                From
Campbell Soup Co.
 Corporate credit rating   BBB+/Stable/A-2   A-/Watch Neg/A-2
 Senior unsecured          BBB+              A-/Watch Neg

Rating affirmed

Campbell Soup Co.
 Commercial paper          A-2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.