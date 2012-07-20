TEXT-Fitch rates Westchester County, NY bonds 'AAA'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AAA’ rating to the following Westchester County, NY (‘the county’) bonds: --$21.52 million general obligation (LTGO) refunding bonds - 2012 series A. The bonds are scheduled to be sold via negotiated sale the week of July 23. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds for debt service savings. In addition, Fitch affirms at ‘AAA’ the county’s $604 million outstanding unlimited general obligation (ULTGO) bonds and $220 million outstanding LTGO bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The LTGO bonds are secured by the county’s full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power, subject to a 2011 state statute limiting property tax increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of the county board. The county has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for debt service on outstanding GO bonds issued prior to 2011. No exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt; however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG SOCIOECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS: The county maintains a diverse economic base and benefits from a wealthy tax base and population. FISCAL DISCIPLINE: Financial management has been strong historically, with a demonstrated willingness to reduce expenditures to moderate larger budget gaps and budget conservatively. The county’s 2011 fund balance draw was much smaller than expected. The 2012 budget is balanced, though this benefits from the planned amortization of a portion of the pension payment. MODEST DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are solid given the county’s wealthy tax base, and future capital needs appear manageable. HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN: Increased costs including pension and labor are a challenge for the county in reversing a trend of five straight years of fund balance declines. However, the current-year budget is balanced and pension plans are well funded. LABOR PROGRESS: After years of labor strife, the county reached agreements with two unions that included the first employee health care contributions. TAX LEVY LIMIT: The LTGO bonds are rated on parity with outstanding UTGO debt, since the county may exceed the tax cap in any one year with 60% approval of the governing board. CREDIT PROFILE WEALTHY NEW YORK SUBURB Westchester County, located immediately north of New York City, is one of the nation’s most affluent counties. The county’s wealthy tax base benefits from the strong regional economy; and high resident income levels rank well above state and national averages. While unemployment has grown amid the current economic downturn, the county’s May 2012 unemployment rate of 7.2% compares favorably to the regional, state and national figures. The county has a diverse tax base that combines wealthy residential areas, several major retail developments, and multiple large corporate headquarters, including IBM and Pepsi. Additionally, the county benefits from its proximity to New York City. The county’s largest employers are reportedly stable, with recent growth in biotech as well as additions to the county’s extensive retail base such as the expansive Ridge Hill shopping complex. Assessed valuations have annually been down since 2008 but are expected to stabilize. IMPROVING FINANCES Similar to all New York counties, Westchester continues to contend with a heavy mandated cost burden, including Medicaid, health insurance, and pension payments. However, the state’s assumption of the cost of Medicaid requirements that exceed annual growth of 3% limited the county’s exposure; and the phased-in state takeover of all growth in the coming years will provide additional benefit. Following a large operating deficit of $21.4 million in 2009 which brought the unreserved general fund balance down to $145 million (a still strong 8.2% of expenditures), 2010 results showed a much smaller deficit resulting in an unreserved general fund balance of $141 million. Improved 2010 results were keyed by a 7.2% increase in sales tax revenues and active expense management, particularly a reduction of 465 jobs with minimal backfilling. The county budgeted a $41 million fund balance deficit in 2011, with a 2% reduction in the tax levy. Mid-year the estimated deficit was reduced to $21 million. The county finished the year with an $8.5 million deficit. This resulted in an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned per GASB 54) of $137.6 million or 7.8% of expenditures. Social service expenses were $45 million below budget due to a reduction in case loads, offset somewhat by underperformance in the sales tax, which increased by 2%, below the budgeted 3%. The county did not exercise its option to amortize approximately $18 million of its 2011 pension cost and fully funded the annual required contribution (ARC). The county’s 2012 budget is balanced with no fund balance draw. It includes a flat tax levy and assumes 3% growth in sales tax revenues over projected results. Through June, 2012, sales tax receipts are 0.5% ahead of budget. The budget includes the permitted amortization of $30 million of pension costs. LABOR PROGESS Labor costs continue to be significant for the county. The county is currently in negotiations with several unions, including its largest, the CSEA, which has 3,175 members (about 2/3 of all county employees) and whose contract expired at the end of 2011. The CSEA currently does not contribute to health care costs, and budgeted 2012 layoffs are in response to an assumption of no change in this position. The county has prudently accrued for several other outstanding union contracts that are expired and in arbitration. The county recently settled contracts with two unions totaling over 800 employees, or about 17% of its workforce. Both agreements are retroactive to 2009, extend until 2015 and include modest wage increases. The two agreements were the county’s first contracts that include employee contributions for health care, generating significant savings for the county through the term of the contracts. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN The county’s debt levels are manageable in relation to its wealthy tax base; market value per capita is high at $162,000 despite market value declines. Overall debt (including cities, towns, villages and school districts) totals an above-average $4,256 per capita, but a more modest 2.6% of market value given the strong tax base. Maximum annual debt service constitutes a manageable 7% of expenditures. Debt amortization is rapid with 77% of principal retired in 10 years. The county has a thorough, charter-mandated five-year capital planning process. WELL-FUNDED PENSIONS The county contributes to the state’s defined benefit retirement systems; payments have been consistently increasing and the 2011 payment, less $21 million for an early retirement incentive, equaled about 4% of general fund expenditures. Management decided to pay the county’s full ARC in 2011 rather than exercise an option to amortize $18 million of the payment. The county has budgeted the amortization of part of the $84 million 2012 ARC payment. The funding of the state’s pension is strong with the state and local employees plan at 101% and the state and local police and fire plan at 103.8% as of March 31, 2010. Using Fitch’s more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, the plans would be at 91% and 93.5% funding, respectively. The unfunded actuarial accrued liability for other post- employment benefits (OPEB) is $2.4 billion, or 1.5% of market value. The county’s OPEB ARC amount was $201 million in 2011 with the county contributing $54 million on a pay-as-you-go basis annually. ELIMINATION OF WCHCC GUARANTEE Fitch has recognized as a credit positive that the county’s exposure to the Westchester County Health Care Corporation (WCHCC - not rated by Fitch) was limited by the execution in 2010 of a cooperation agreement by the county and WCHCC which limited the credit support provided by the county to the WCHCC. A subsequent restructuring of the WCHCC’s outstanding debt and pay-down of commercial paper relieved the county’s obligation to the center with the elimination of the county guaranty of the WCHCC’s bonds.