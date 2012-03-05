TEXT-S&P rates Continental Resources notes 'BB+'

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Enid, Okla. Continental Resources Inc.'s $650 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The assigned issue rating on the notes is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to repay debts under its revolving credit facility. The ratings on exploration and production company Continental reflects its strong reserve replacement performance, solid production growth, and the expectation that Continental will continue to grow its midsize reserve base, which totaled 508 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves on Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, given the current price of hydrocarbons, we view it as highly favorable that the company's reserves are focused on oil, and its gas assets tend to be liquids rich. The ratings on the company also reflect its participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry and its geographically concentrated reserve base. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Continental Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- New Rating $650 mil sr unsecd nts due 2022 BB+ Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.