TEXT-Fitch affirms Speare Memorial Hospital, NH revs

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘BBB-‘rating on approximately $12.6 million New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority hospital revenue bonds (Speare Memorial Hospital), series 2004. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts and a first mortgage lien on all property and land of the hospital and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING SECURED: The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects Speare Memorial Hospital’s (Speare) better than budgeted performance in fiscal 2011, which has continued in fiscal 2012 mainly due to the receipt of disproportionate share (DSH) funds. The level of DSH funding and mechanism was uncertain during the time of Fitch’s last review. Despite this, Speare remains reliant on these funds for profitability. GOOD LIQUIDITY: Speare Memorial Hospital’s (Speare) liquidity position improved in fiscal 2011 and through the nine-month interim ending March 31, 2012. Days cash on hand, cushion and cash to debt ratios exceed the ‘BBB’ category medians. IMPROVED PROFITABILITY: In fiscal 2011, Speare produced an operating margin of 1.5%, which has improved from negative 0.1% in fiscal 2010 and negative 0.6% in fiscal 2009. SOLID MARKET POSITION: With the closest competitor over 25 miles away, Speare controls about 45% of the market share, compared to the closest competitor at about 20%. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Speare’s debt burden is manageable with maximum annual debt service (MADS) accounting for 3.3% of fiscal 2011 revenues. MADS coverage was solid in fiscal 2011 at 3.3x compared to the ‘BBB’ category median of 2.6x. RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SMALL REVENUE BASE: Speare’s small revenue base of approximately $50.9 million (in fiscal 2011) is a concern as minor operating disruptions, including physician turnover, utilization fluctuations and reimbursement changes may have a significant financial impact on the hospital. CREDIT PROFILE The Stable Outlook reflects Speare’s better than budgeted performance in fiscal 2011 and through the nine-month interim period, mostly a result of increased DSH and realized benefits from the investment in its employed physicians. The ‘BBB-’ rating is driven by its critical access hospital (CAH) designation, which provides for enhanced Medicare reimbursement. Operating profitability improved in fiscal 2011 after two years of marginal performance. In fiscal 2011 operating margin was 1.5% ($768,000 operating income), up from negative 0.1% and negative 0.6% in fiscal 2010 and 2009, respectively. Operating EBITDA margin in fiscal 2011 was also improved at 10.3% and favorable compared to the ‘BBB’ category median of 8.5%. Speare expanded its employed physician base in fiscal 2009 due to its rural location and prior physician departures. The start-up of these employed physicians took longer than expected and benefits were only realized in fiscal 2011. Volumes have been flat and management has continued its commitment to expense management and revenue enhancement initiatives to align spending with revenues. Expense reductions mainly focus on sharing services with other hospitals and managing employee healthcare costs. To enhance revenue, management has targeted revenue cycle management and coding modifications. Of continued concern is the funding levels of the DSH program. In fiscal 2012, the state of NH changed its Medicaid Enhancement Tax on hospitals so only critical access hospitals receive the corresponding Medicaid DSH receipt. In fiscal 2011, net DSH funds were $2.5 million compared to zero in fiscal 2010 and is projected to be $2.8 million in fiscal 2012. Through the nine months ended March 31, 2012, Speare had a 3% operating margin ($1.2 million operating income; hospital only) and fiscal 2012 projected operating income is $3.2 million (5.9% operating margin) for the consolidated entity due to the timing of the remaining DSH funds expected. However, the future of the DSH program remains uncertain as the state is moving towards a managed care Medicaid program. For 2013, management has projected net DSH of zero, which would result in break-even operating profitability. After several years of elevated capital spending, which averaged 242% of depreciation expense over the last three years (2009-2011), Speare’s liquidity ratios have returned to historical levels and exceed ‘BBB’ category medians. As of March 31, 2012, Speare’s unrestricted cash and investments equaled $22.5 million, translating to a solid 185.1 days cash on hand, 13.3x cushion ratio and 130.4% cash to debt, which are all improved from the same prior year period and compare favorably to the respective ‘BBB’ category medians of 128.6 days, 8.8x and 79.8%. However, Fitch notes that these are hospital only numbers and would expect that the liquidity levels for the consolidated organization would be a bit lower, especially since Speare has approximately $8 million of debt at a subsidiary. Speare’s fiscal 2013 capital budget is manageable at about $2.5 million. Fitch believes a strong liquidity position is important for Speare to offset the risk of fluctuations in financial performance due to its small revenue base, which exposes it to changes in medical staff, utilization trends or changes in reimbursement methodology. Total debt outstanding as of fiscal 2011 year-end was $24.5 million, which includes about $12.6 million series 2004 outstanding debt, $4 million series 2010 privately placed bonds (not rated by Fitch) and about $7.9 million in notes payable (not rated by Fitch). Included in the notes payable is a $4.5 million bullet payment due in 2015, which is a credit concern. Fitch used maximum annual debt service of $1.69 million, which includes debt service on the note payables. MADS coverage was good at 3.3x for fiscal 2011 compared to the ‘BBB’ category median 2.6x. No new money is expected in the near term although Speare may refinance outstanding debt for savings. The Stable Outlook is based on the expectation that Speare will manage the fluctuating DSH funding environment and that Speare will at the minimum maintain current profitability levels. Given its small revenue base and dependence on DSH for profitability, adverse changes in the DSH funding levels or operating environment could cause downward rating pressure. Speare is a CAH, located in Plymouth, New Hampshire (approximately 60 miles north of Manchester) with 25 available beds. Total operating revenue in fiscal 2011 was $50.9 million. Speare covenants to provide bondholders with annual audited and quarterly disclosure (includes a balance sheet, income statement and utilization statistics) through EMMA.