TEXT-S&P rates Volvo Financial Equipment 2012-1 notes

March 5 - OVERVIEW

-- Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series 2012-1’s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by equipment loans backed by commercial trucks and construction equipment.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction’s the availability of credit support, timely interest and principal payments, collateral characteristics, and the servicer’s experience, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series 2012-1’s $642.129 million asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by equipment loans backed by commercial trucks and construction equipment. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 5, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The availability of approximately 16.00%, 12.90%, and 8.50% credit support (based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) for the class A, B, and C notes, respectively. The credit support provides coverage of more than 5.0x, 4.0x, and approximately 3.0x the midpoint of our expected net loss range of 2.70%-3.00% for the class A, B, and C notes, respectively;

-- The transaction’s ability to withstand 1.5x our expected net loss level in our “what if” scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a negative CreditWatch action or a potential downgrade;

-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are appropriate for the assigned preliminary ratings;

-- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool, including two noteworthy changes to the collateral pool’s composition compared with the series 2010-1 pool: (i) a significantly higher proportion of loans to medium- and large-fleet truck companies (42% for the series 2012-1 pool versus 26% for the series 2010-1 pool), which is the best performing truck segment financed by VFS US LLC (VFS) historically; and (ii) the inclusion of loans to Volvo and Mack truck dealers (10% of the series 2012-1 pool), which were not in the series 2010-1 pool;

-- VFS’ experience as a servicer of truck and equipment loans including servicing of one prior retail transaction; and

-- The transaction's legal structure.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate (mil. $) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 189.500 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 159.000 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 161.000 A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 74.100 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 21.739 C A (sf) Subordinate Fixed 36.790