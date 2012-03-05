FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Insured Calif. Dividend Advantage Muni Fund
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Insured Calif. Dividend Advantage Muni Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
short-term 'A-1' rating to Nuveen Insured California Dividend Advantage
Municipal Fund's  (the fund's) $104.4 million variable-rate demand
preferred shares (VRDP shares) series 1.	
	
The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer 	
credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider 	
under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely 	
repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an 	
optional or mandatory tender.	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 	
Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.	
     -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, published 	
April 29, 2003.	
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 	
Leveraged Funds, published Dec. 19, 2002.

