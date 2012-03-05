TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Insured Calif. Dividend Advantage Muni Fund

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its short-term 'A-1' rating to Nuveen Insured California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund's (the fund's) $104.4 million variable-rate demand preferred shares (VRDP shares) series 1. The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an optional or mandatory tender. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010. -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, published April 29, 2003. -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End Leveraged Funds, published Dec. 19, 2002.