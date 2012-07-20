TEXT-Fitch affirms Cotati Cmty Redevelopment Agency TABs at 'A'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Cotati Community Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$6.3 million subordinate TABs, series 2001A (Cotati Redevelopment Project), 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The subordinate 2001, series A TABs are special obligations payable from the sole project area's gross tax increment revenues. This is less certain fees, pass-throughs and the 20% housing set aside. The 2001 subordinate TABs are parity with the issuer's series 2004 TABs. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Cotati (the city) has been recognized as a successor agency (SA) to the RDA. Recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), including calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board, county and state. The SA received sufficient payments, along with cash reserves, to cover debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and reports that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in modestly higher debt service coverage as the RDA does not have any outstanding housing TABs. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Annual debt service coverage for the RDA's series 2001 and 2004 TABs has averaged 4.0 times (x) the past four years, including 3.8x in fiscal 2011. Under a zero assessed value (AV) growth scenario, coverage of maximum annual debt service is forecasted to remain above 3.0 and performs well under various Fitch stress tests. STABLE PROJECT AREA TAX BASE: AV has declined modestly (12% in total)over the past three years. However, the largely residential (57%) and commercial (22%) tax base remains sizable at $463.4 million with a high incremental value (IV) to base year AV ratio in fiscal 2011 at over 5x. DIVERSE PROJECT AREA: The project area is located in the downtown of Cotati and including the Civic Center. The project area is large at 429 acres or over 50% of the city tax base and diverse among the top ten taxpayers at 15% of IV in 2011. This is led by Lowes HIW, Inc. at 5.5% complemented by other commercial and industrial properties. CREDIT PROFILE SMALL DIVERSFIED PROJECT AREA The Cotati Redevelopment project area was formed in 1986 and amended in 2004. The project area encompasses a total of 429 acres of commercial, industrial, housing and public land uses in the downtown area and includes the civic center. Multiple development projects led to a 50% increase in the project area tax base between 2004 and 2008. Growth has slowed over the past three years to a small total decline of 12% from 2008 to 2011. The project area tax base is $463 million in 2011, compared to a base year value of $74 million. A modest project area AV decline of 1% is expected for fiscal year 2012. The top ten taxpayers comprise a low 15% of the project area's total IV in 2011 led by Lowes HIW Inc. at 5.5%. Sonoma County participates in the teeter plan so the CRA receives 100% of its annually levied tax increment revenues. STRONG COVERAGE RATIOS The 2001 subordinate TABs, series A (2001A) were originally issued as secured by a subordinate lien on tax increment revenues after the payment of 1993 series bonds. The series 1993 bonds were refunded with series 2004 bonds which also refunded series 2001B subordinate bonds. This resulted in the 2001A bonds becoming on parity with the 2004 bonds which are secured by gross tax increment revenues less net of certain fees, pass-throughs and the housing set-aside. Following steady increases between fiscal years 2005 and 2009, annual gross pledged revenues have stabilized around $3.9 million in fiscal 2011. They continue to provide strong coverage of combined series 2001A and 2004 annual debt service at 3.83x. Debt service coverage levels are expected to remain strong even under various Fitch stress tests. SA reserve balances are significant and likely to be directed to be used for future debt service payments or transferred to another governmental entity. Annual debt service averages $820,000 through final maturity in 2036. The series 2001A and 2004 series TABs benefit from a cash-funded debt service reserve of approximately $883,000. The RDA has no outstanding housing TABs. STABLE ECONOMY The city is located in Sonoma County, approximately 45 miles north of San Francisco. The city has made a concerted effort to maintain sound growth and adopted a downtown development plan in 1991. As a result, overbuilding and tax base declines following the boom-years have not affected Cotati. With a small, diverse labor base of its own, Cotati's 7,500 residents also have access to greater area employment. Just outside the city, in Rohnert Park, is Sonoma State University with 8,000 students and 1,500 employees. Sonoma County leading employers include the agricultural, tourism and government sectors. County unemployment rates remain below state levels and slightly above national levels. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). 