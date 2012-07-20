TEXT-Fitch cuts Burbank Public Finance Auth, Calif. revs

June 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following revenue bonds for Burbank Public Financing Authority (the authority), CA: --$51.6 million revenue bonds, series 2007A (Golden State Redevelopment Project), to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a cross-over refunding whereby they are secured partially by tax increment revenues generated by the Golden State Redevelopment Project Area (the project area), net of a 20% housing set-aside, and partially by escrowed funds used to purchase certain previous bonds. Prior to the crossover date on Dec. 1, 2013, the bonds are additionally secured by invested proceeds from the 2007 issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE VULNERABILITY: The rating downgrade to ‘BBB+’ reflects reduced debt service coverage on the 2007 bonds as a result of recent assessed valuation (AV) declines within the project area. The downgrade is also reflective of exposure to potential volatility going forward. Fiscal 2012 coverage of senior maximum annual debt service (MADS) was 1.3 times (x). PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Burbank (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the city’s former Redevelopment Agency. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state’s fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-controller. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch’s assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing tax increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate obligation in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. SIGNIFICANT UNSECURED PROPERTY VALUATION VOLATILITY: The project area’s tax base remains a sizeable $2.6 billion, with incremental value (IV) at 6.8 times base year AV. That said, the 12.2% AV decline in fiscal 2012 highlights the project area’s vulnerability to unsecured aviation and film industry-related equipment valuation declines. This is despite the stability of the project area’s secured AV. Unsecured property represents a high 42% of fiscal 2012 AV. HIGH LEVEL OF PENDING APPEALS: The value of currently pending property valuation appeals amounts to a high 41% of fiscal 2012 AV. At an historic loss rate of 18.1% of original contested appeal values, these appeals could result in the loss of up to $189.6 million (7.4% of total AV or 8.5% of IV). CREDIT PROFILE The SA submitted its ROPS which was approved fully by the oversight board, the county, and the state’s Department of Finance. Management reported that approximately $13.1 million in funds were received on June 1. This amount is sufficient to make the next full debt service payment for the series 2007A revenue bonds (due Dec. 1, 2012). The SA listed the full annual debt service amount on its ROPS, a practice it anticipates continuing in future years. Although three of Burbank’s four project areas were merged in 2004, Burbank still tracks all four project areas’ revenues and debt repayments separately. PROJECT AREA‘S SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO ASSESSED VALUATION VOLATILITY The project area, formed in 1970, encompasses 1,107 acres or approximately 10% of the city’s geographic area. The project area is largely built out (only minutes from downtown Los Angeles) and includes a large amount of aviation-related commercial and unsecured property at and around the Bob Hope Airport (Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority rated ‘A+’ with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch). The airport’s regional origination and destination profile within a wealthy and highly populated air trade service area provides a strong anchor to the project area. However, it also exposes the project area to volatile assessed valuation for unsecured property (largely aviation and film industry equipment). In fiscal 2012, there was a $367.2 million (12.2%) AV decline. Of that amount, $296 million was attributed to aircraft valuation reductions. Each year, the state selects a random day to conduct an aircraft inventory. This day changes every year and is confidential until the inventory is completed. Privately owned aircraft are more prone to wide fluctuations in value since these assets do not follow a fixed flight route as do commercial aircraft. Since these aircraft can be at any given place on any given day, future years’ valuations will depend on aircraft locations on the inventory date. At that same time that unsecured property demonstrated its volatility by losing 25.2% of its value in fiscal 2012, secure property value increased by 0.5%, continuing its trend of stability. Unsecured property now represents 42.2% of total AV (compared to 49.5% in fiscal 2011). Even after sustaining a 13.8% hit in fiscal 2012, the project area’s IV of $2.2 billion remains strong at 6.8x the project area’s 1993 base year valuation of $328.7 million. The secured property tax base is almost entirely commercial and industrial. The top ten taxpayers comprise 32% of the project areas total 2011 AV led by Southwest Airlines Co., a Marriott hotel, and several commercial buildings. The outstanding contested value of the 216 property valuation appeals currently pending is a high $1.047 billion (41%) of fiscal 2012 AV. At the historic loss rate of 18.1% of original contested appeal values, this could represent a significant future AV loss of $189.6 million (7.4% of total AV or 8.5% of IV). DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE VULNERABILITY Annual net tax increment revenues declined to $17.4 million in fiscal 2012. Nonetheless, they continued to provide adequate 1.7x coverage of senior annual debt service and 1.5x coverage of total annual debt service. Senior debt service increased from $10.1 million in fiscal 2013 to $12.2 million in fiscal 2014, then gradually to MADS of $13.3 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, before dropping significantly. Senior MADS coverage dropped significantly to 1.3x in fiscal 2012. This gave rise to concerns about the adequacy of pledged revenue in the event of further AV declines. Fitch stress tests indicate that with no growth and the current high level of pending appeals at an historic loss rate of 18.1% of original contested appeal values, senior MADS coverage in fiscal 2013 would drop to 1.2x. AV would need to decline 20.5% in fiscal 2013 in order to drop below 1.00x MADS. While such a loss is not anticipated, Fitch is concerned that significant further AV declines could occur swiftly given the project area’s exposure to unsecured property and the current high level of appeals. UNUSUAL SECURITY STRUCTURE The bonds’ structure is unusual. They are a cross-over refunding whereby the authority-issued 2007 bonds are partially backed by tax increment revenues and partially by escrowed funds used to purchase certain previous bonds. Fitch expects that the money now in escrow to refund the original bondholders after the cross-over date of Dec. 1, 2013 will be included in the July-December 2013 ROPS. This is an unusual procedure which might be questioned by the state. LOCAL ECONOMY SOMEWHAT PRESSURED BY HIGH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE The City of Burbank (2010 census population of 103,340) is located just 12 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. Burbank has a large commercial presence and has long been home to the entertainment industry with production facilities for Walt Disney, Warner Brothers, and NBC/Universal. Residents also benefit from proximity to a strong transportation network and access to Los Angeles’ large and diverse regional economy. The local rate of unemployment, historically below state and national levels, steadily increased to a peak of 10.3% in 2011 and was most recently at 9% in May 2012. This figure is well above the national level of 7.9% but better than the regional 10.1% rate. However, other socioeconomic indicators remain above state and national levels.