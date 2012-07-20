TEXT-Fitch cuts Duarte Redevelopment Agency, Calif. TABs to 'A-'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Duarte Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA): --$23.6 million TABs, series 2007 A, B & C, to 'A-' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the agency's tax increment revenue collected within the sole project area. This is net of county administrative fees, tax-sharing payments to overlapping entities and the standard 20% set-aside for low and moderate income housing. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SOUND BUT LOWER DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Historical annual debt service coverage has averaged below 1.50x with 2011 at 1.39x. The rating downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of continued low but adequate debt service coverage given pending appeals and limited additional development. PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Duarte (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), including the calendar year 2012 debt service on the outstanding TABs, has been approved by the SA oversight board, county, and the state Department of Finance (DOF). IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA reports that it made the required repayment and that sufficient funds remain for debt service payments. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in modestly higher debt service coverage as the RDA does not have any outstanding housing TABS. However, this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before factoring this increased coverage into the rating DIVERSE, STABLE TAX BASE: The project area is small at 684 acres but substantially developed with a very high 1254% incremental to base value for 2012. Top taxpayers are a diverse mix with the top 10 comprising a moderate 21.5% of fiscal year 2012 annual tax increment revenues. AV growth has been flat over the past three years with some pressure from pending appeals. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY The city is a mature bedroom community of approximately seven square miles in Los Angeles County. It is located about 22 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles and about five miles east of Pasadena with a population of around 22,000. While predominately residential, city and agency tax bases are complemented by several commercial and industrial properties including multiple large national retailers. Residents benefit from easy highway access to the greater Los Angeles employment market which exhibited unemployment rates of 11.1% in May 2012. This figure is slightly below state levels. City household income indicators are on par with state levels and above national levels. MODERATELY CONCENTRATED PROJECT AREA The merged project area is comprised of eight redevelopment projects between 1975 and 1999. The project area is small at 684 acres (15%) of the city's total acreage, though it represents a substantial $805.1 million (45%) of the city's total fiscal 2011 AV. Following a period of significant 10.5% average annual growth between 2003 and 2009, the project area tax base has been flat the past two years. This is due to the general economic slowdown and some small appeals. Incremental value (IV) exceeds base year values by a high 12.5x. City officials do not expect any AV growth over the next two years. Land use within the merged project area is led by residential (56%) followed by commercial (25%) and industrial (10%) properties. The top ten taxpayers are moderately concentrated at 21.5% of fiscal 2011 IV. Leading taxpayers include several large shopping centers with Target and WalMart stores, two large auto dealerships, several apartment building complexes, and GE Aviation Systems. Additionally, the merged area includes the City of Hope National Medical Center and surrounding medical and medical offices. Future development within the merged area may include some residential developments and a hotel and housing project near the City of Hope. Also in the pipeline is the expected 2013 construction start of the Duarte rail station in the Metro Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority project. The project is expected to connect Los Angeles through Duarte to Ontario. CASH AVAILABLE FOR 2012 DEBT SERVICE Prior to dissolution, the RDA received a distribution of tax allocation funds in January 2012 (approximately $3.9 million), which was sufficient for all 2012 debt service payments (approximately $3.4 million). As such, the SA requested and received no funds in June 2012 from the county under its approved ROPS. The SA expects to request all debt service for 2013 in the January-June 2013 ROPS. SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE Historical debt service coverage on the RDA's outstanding debt has been between 1.34 to 1.43 times. This has enabled the RDA to withstand recent modest tax base and increment revenue declines. Pledged revenues available for debt service are net of the statutory housing set-aside and multiple tax-sharing/pass-through agreements of approximately 42% in total. Average annual debt service through 2022 is level at around $3.3 million, with maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage projected to be 1.40 times. RDA financial projections indicate it will likely reach its maximum aggregate tax increment revenue limit prior to the maturity of the bonds in 2021. Bondholders are protected by the RDA's covenant to escrow excess tax increment revenues and call bonds as needed. Approximately $3 million is currently held in a cash-funded debt service reserve fund. Under Fitch designed stress scenarios, coverage of MADS remains low but adequate. Fitch estimates that taxable assessed values could fall 28.5% and maintain 1.0x coverage of MADS. The RDA does not have any housing TABs. 