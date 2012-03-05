FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P Assigns 'bbb-' To Wynn Resorts' $900m Notes (RR: 2)
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

S&P Assigns 'bbb-' To Wynn Resorts' $900m Notes (RR: 2)

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5,
2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Las Vegas-based casino 	
operator Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s proposed $900 million first mortgage notes due 	
2022. In addition, we assigned the notes our recovery rating of '2', 	
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for 	
noteholders in the event of a payment default. The notes will be co-issued by 	
subsidiaries Wynn Las Vegas LLC (WLV) and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp. The 	
company plans to use proceeds from the notes offering to repay all outstanding 	
loans under WLV's existing term loan facilities, with remaining proceeds for 	
general corporate purposes. In addition, in conjunction with the offering, WLV 	
will terminate all commitments under its existing revolver due 2013 and reduce 	
commitments under its existing revolver due 2015 to $100 million. (For the 	
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wynn Las Vegas 	
LLC, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the 	
release of this report.)	
	
Our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Wynn reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk 	
profile as "significant", according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of 	
Wynn's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's leading 	
presence in two of the largest global gaming markets, high-quality assets and 	
well-known brand, and an experienced management team. These business strengths 	
are somewhat offset by the gaming industry's vulnerability to economic cycles 	
given its discretionary nature, the high levels of competition in the Las 	
Vegas and Macau gaming markets, and management's relatively aggressive 	
expansion strategy, which includes substantial expected debt-financed 	
development spending in Cotai over the next several years. Our assessment of 	
Wynn's financial risk profile as significant takes into account the company's 	
large debt burden and track record of returning substantial capital to 	
shareholders. Still, notwithstanding these factors, we expect Wynn's strong 	
liquidity position to allow the company to pursue and finance developments in 	
a manner that preserves credit quality in line with the current rating. Pro 	
forma for the recent issuance of a $1.9 billion promissory note, as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, Wynn's operating lease-adjusted leverage was approximately 3.3x and 	
EBITDA coverage of interest was nearly 6x. Leverage will increase modestly 	
following the proposed new notes issuance.	
	
We recently revised our rating outlook on Wynn to stable from positive 	
reflecting our view that the $1.9 billion promissory note issued to fund the 	
redemption of a previous board member's common shares reduces the likelihood 	
that Wynn will have the flexibility to maintain a financial risk profile 	
supportive of a higher rating over the intermediate term, incorporating our 	
performance expectations and assumptions regarding future development spending 	
and shareholder distributions. In addition, the revision to stable from 	
positive reflected the likelihood of further litigation and potential 	
governance disruption related to this issue, as well as the risk that the 	
valuation of the redeemed shares will be contested, resulting in a potentially 	
higher payout. The affirmation of our 'BB+' corporate credit rating reflected 	
our expectation that Wynn will maintain credit measures comfortably in line 	
with the rating, including leverage generally at or below 4x, and maintain 	
some flexibility to pursue development opportunities beyond Cotai over the 	
longer term. Additionally, and importantly, our affirmation also assumes that 	
this issue will not impact Wynn's gaming license in Nevada or its concession 	
in Macau.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Wynn Resorts Ltd.	
Wynn Las Vegas LLC	
Corporate credit rating         BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Wynn Las Vegas LLC	
Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.	
 Senior secured	
  $900 mil. notes due 2022      BBB-	
    Recovery rating             2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176;	
                        ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;	
                          melissa_long@standardandpoors.com	
	
