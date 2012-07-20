TEXT-Fitch affirms Newman Redevelopment Agency TABs at 'BBB+'

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Newman Redevelopment Authority, CA (the RDA)a: --$2.38 million TABs, series 1997, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien on redevelopment project area tax increment revenues above 1993 base year, collected within the sole project area, and including the 20% set-aside for low and moderate income housing. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Newman (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A recognized obligation payment schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been approved by the county and state. The SA has received sufficient payments to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it requires repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-comptroller. CONCENTRATED PROJECT AREA: The project area is concentrated with the top taxpayer accounting for 16% of total assessed value (AV) and 33% of incremental value (IV). The IV to Base AV Ratio is low at 0.95x. SOLID COVERAGE: The tax base and incremental revenue has shown volatility in the last few years. That said, revenues received to date have exceeded projections and provided for adequate solid of maximum annual debt service. LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The city is primarily an agricultural community with economic activity centered on the processing of agricultural products. Wealth levels in the city are below average and the unemployment rate in the county is elevated. CREDIT PROFILE The city received approval from the state Department of Finance (DOF) for certain items included in its recognized obligation payments schedule (ROPS) for the periods January to June 2012 and July to December 2012. The SA received approximately $245,000 from the county on June 1, 2012. This was less than the approved ROPS of $300,000 but sufficient to pay approximately $189,000 of upcoming July to December 2012 scheduled debt service. Debt service payment dates are Feb. 1 (interest) and Aug. 1 (principal and interest). Annual gross tax increment tax collections are expected to total approximately $500,000 in FY 2013. This amount is sufficient to cover annual debt service costs of approximately $252,000. While debt repayment is a priority, the funds received to date have been insufficient to pay all of the items on the ROPs including administrative costs. The SA has sent notification to the county informing them of the shortfall. The county in turn has notified the DOF. The DOF does not believe that the payments are insufficient to meet the obligations despite the SA being cash negative. A loan from the county is not available at this time. The SA has indicated that a loan from the city is available and will cover all remaining costs; the loan will be repaid using excess tax increment revenues. The RDA has only one project area accounting for some 65% of the city land area and 31% of the city taxable assessed valuation (AV). The project area is roughly 50% residential and 25% each commercial and industrial. The tax base remains concentrated and values have weakened notably in the last several years, reflecting a stressed local economy. The leading project area taxpayer, Saputo Inc. (a cheese processor), represents a sizable 16% of project area AV and a very high 33% of IV. The top ten taxpayers are also concentrated and represent 29% of AV and 61% of IV. The area's weak economy is also reflected by the county's below average wealth levels and elevated unemployment. In May 2012 the county recorded unemployment of 15.6% which is extremely high when compared with the state at 10.4% and the nation at 7.9%. Pledged tax increment revenues are derived from growth in tax base above the fiscal 1993 level and include the required 20% set-aside for low and moderate income housing. Tax-sharing agreements provide for subordination of pass-through payments. Despite volatility in the tax base and incremental revenue in the last few years, revenues received to date have exceeded projections. Incremental revenues declined sharply between fiscal 2008 and 2011 with some small growth realized in 2012; despite the declines the incremental value continued to provide solid coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADs) at 2.89 times (x). Under various Fitch designed stress scenarios, coverage of MADS remains adequate. Fitch estimates that AV would have to decline 32% to result in 1.0x coverage of MADS. Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's March 26 release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'