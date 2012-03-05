RPT - Fitch Downgrades 8 Classes Of Lb-Ubs 2007-C7; Affirms Super Sr. & Mezzanine 'aaa' Classes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 5 (Reuters) - NEW YORK, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded eight subordinate classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust (LB-UBS), series 2007-C7, commercial mortgage pass through certificates, and affirmed the super senior and mezzanine 'AAA' classes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect greater certainty of Fitch expected losses following updated valuations of specially serviced assets. Fitch modeled losses of 9.2% of the remaining pool. Expected losses of the original pool are at 12.3%, including losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 23 loans (39.1% of the pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include eleven loans (23.6%) currently in special servicing. Seven of the Fitch Loans of Concern (33.6%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. Fitch expects that class K may eventually be fully depleted, and class J partially depleted from losses associated with loans currently in special servicing. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by approximately 4.1% (including 3.44% in realized losses) to $3.04 billion from $3.17 billion at issuance. One loan (1.5%) is partially defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes F through T. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is the District at Tustin Legacy loan (6.77%), which is collateralized by 521,694 square feet (SF) of a 979,883 SF retail center in Tustin, CA. Major tenants include Target, Whole Foods, TJ Maxx, Best Buy and an AMC Theater. Non-collateral anchors are Costco and Lowes. The December 2011 rent roll reported occupancy at 94.7%. Despite the high occupancy since issuance, the property's net operating income (NOI) has performed lower than expected as rental rates and reimbursements remain below underwritten levels. The NOI debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) reported at 0.92 times (x) and 0.96x for year end (YE) December 2011 and YE December 2010, respectively. The loan remains current as of the February 2012 remittance. The second largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is The Legends at Village West loan (4.51%), which is secured by a 680,157 SF retail center in Kansas City, KS. The open-air life style center, built in 2006, features several restaurants as well as 'premium brand' outlet tenants including Saks Fifth Avenue, Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, and BCBG. The January 2012 rent roll reported occupancy at 92.5%, a significant improvement from 79% in June 2011 as several leases for new tenants were signed in late 2011. The servicer reported the property has experienced cash flow issues due to an increase in expenses since underwriting. Based on the servicer provided financial statements the YE December 2011 NOI DSCR reported at 1.06x, an improvement from YE December 2010 at 0.86x, however below 1.39x at underwriting. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2011 for monetary default. The servicer has initiated the foreclosure process, while negotiations with the borrower continue. The third largest contributor to losses is the Innkeepers Hotel Portfolio loan (11.10%) which is secured by 44 limited service hotels and 1 full service hotel totaling 5,683 rooms, located across 16 states. The properties are affiliated with Marriott, Hilton Hotels, and Global Hyatt. The subject portfolio is also secured by an identical pari pasu note which was securitized in the LBUBS 2007-C6 transaction. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2010 due to monetary default as a result of declining occupancy and cash flows stemming from the economic downturn. The original borrowing entities, the Innkeepers USA Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief in July 2010. In October 2011, Innkeepers USA REIT had closed on the sale of 64 hotels (including the subject collateral) to Cerberus Capital Management LP (Cerberus). As a result of the portfolio sale the subject loans (including the pari pasu LBUBS 2007-C6 note) were assumed by Cerberus, and modified with the each of the loan principals written down to $337.5 million from $412.7 million. The February 2012 remittance reported the subject loans as current under the modified terms. Based on the modified terms and the servicer provided trailing twelve month July 2011 financials, the NOI DSCR calculates to 1.36x. Fitch downgrades the following classes, revises Rating Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$269.5 million class A-J to 'B-sf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$47.5 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$35.7 million class C to 'CCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$23.8 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$27.7 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf; RE 0%; --$15.6 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$31.7 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$21.7 million class K to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following classes, and revises Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$3.5 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$194 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$74 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.7 billion class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$260.4 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$317 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$27.7 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$23.8 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%. Classes L through S will remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses. Fitch does not rate class T, which has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch also withdraws the ratings on the interest-only classes X-CP, X-CL, and X-W. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the ratings on these classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Fitch does not rate class T, which has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch also withdraws the ratings on the interest-only classes X-CP, X-CL, and X-W.