TEXT-Fitch withdraws Los Angeles Cmty Redevelopment Agency ratings
July 20, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch withdraws Los Angeles Cmty Redevelopment Agency ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on all Los Angeles
Community Redevelopment Agency, California (the CRA) tax allocation bonds (TABs)
as listed below. 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria andThe withdrawal reflects a lack of information to establish a combined project 
area implied rating that would be required should the CRA commingle their 
project area revenues. CRA\LA Finance Department staff has suggested this may 
take place. Fitch rates bonds backed by 12 of the CRA's 31 project areas and 
would not be able to determine the other areas' pass-through arrangements and 
other project area-specific data required to produce such a rating.

Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency, California:

--$26.2 million (Adelante Eastside Redevelopment Project) TABs series B, C, 
2009D;

--$4 million (Beacon Street Redevelopment Project) TABs series 1998B, 2005C;

--$2 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway 
Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs series B;

--$19.4 million (Council District 9 Corridors South of the Santa Monica Freeway 
Recovery Redevelopment Project) TABs (taxable) series A, D, E.

Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Financing Authority, California:

--$4.2 million (East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie and Laurel Canyon Project) 
pooled financing TABs, series K;

--$28.4 million (Earthquake Area of Council District 7, Earthquake Area of 
Council District 3 and East Hollywood/Beverly-Normandie Project Areas) pooled 
financing TABs, series L (taxable);

--$7 million (Earthquake Disaster Assistance Project for Portions of Council 
District 7) pooled financing rev TABs, series N;

--$8.5 million (Crenshaw/Slauson, Mid-City, Vermont/Manchester & Watts Corridors
Redevelopment Projects) pooled financing TABs, series H.

