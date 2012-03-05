FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch Rates Proposed Centurylink Offering 'BBB-'
March 5, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch Rates Proposed Centurylink Offering 'BBB-'

March 5 (Reuters) - CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a 'BBB-' rating to 	
CenturyLink, Inc.'s (CenturyLink) proposed offering of 10- and 30-year senior 	
unsecured notes. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on CenturyLink is 'BBB-' 	
and the Outlook for all ratings is Stable. 	
	
Proceeds from the offering, along with cash and credit facility borrowings, will	
be used to fund joint cash tender offers for an aggregate purchase price 	
(including a premium and accrued and unpaid interest) of up to $1.25 billion of 	
notes issued by CenturyLink's subsidiary Embarq Corporation (Embarq). The tender	
offers will be for Embarq's 6.738% notes due 2013 and its 7.082% notes due 2016,	
of which there are $528 million and $2 billion outstanding, respectively. 	
Acceptance priority will be given first to the 2016 notes and second to the 2013	
notes. 	
	
Fitch's ratings for CenturyLink are based on the expectations that the company 	
will demonstrate a very gradual improvement in its revenue profile over the next	
several years in combination with solid leverage for the rating category, strong	
free cash flows (FCFs) and strong liquidity. 	
	
Fitch expects CenturyLink's revenue to stabilize in 2013 - 2014. Revenues from 	
high-speed data and certain advanced business services, including the managed 	
hosting and cloud computing services offered by Savvis Inc. (Savvis), and a 	
modest but growing level of revenues from facilities-based video, are expected 	
to contribute to stability. There is some downside risk due to the weak economy,	
which could be partly offset by revenue synergies from the Savvis acquisition.	
	
CenturyLink's FCF is expected to be relatively strong in the near-term. Low cash	
tax payments arising from bonus depreciation and the net operating losses of its	
subsidiary, Qwest Communications International Inc. (Qwest), contribute to FCF 	
levels remaining strong while the company incurs front-end-loaded integration 	
costs. 	
	
Fitch expects CenturyLink's gross debt to EBITDA to be approximately 2.6 times 	
(x) to 2.7x in 2012, slightly higher than the 2.5x previously expected, but on a	
path to decline as acquisition synergies are realized and debt is reduced. In 	
Fitch's view, CenturyLink is on a path to meet its commitment made following the	
Qwest acquisition to reduce debt by $1.5 billion - $2 billion by the end of 	
2012. The reduction excludes the $2 billion incurred to acquire Savvis. Leverage	
in 2011, pro forma for Qwest and Savvis, was 2.78x (excluding integration and 	
merger-related costs and share-based compensation expenses) slightly higher than	
the 2.65x previously expected by Fitch.	
	
The support provided by strong FCF and moderately declining leverage is balanced	
against the decline of traditional voice revenues, primarily in the consumer 	
sector, from wireless substitution and moderate levels of continuing cable 	
telephony substitution. Fitch expects such declines to continue over time, 	
although the effect will lessen in the long run, as their share in the total 	
revenue base diminishes.	
	
In Fitch's opinion, execution risk is present with the integration of Qwest and 	
Savvis but manageable. The successful integration of Qwest will be key to 	
realizing the approximately $575 million of operating cost synergies over the 	
three- to five-year period envisioned by the transaction. Operational risk is 	
mitigated by management's experience in rationalizing previous large mergers, 	
such as Embarq, and the expectation that Savvis will operate as a separate 	
business unit.	
	
In Fitch's view, as a result of the pressures in the landline business, 	
CenturyLink will need to sustain leverage at a level of 2.5x or below, and its 	
revenue profile will have to remain on a path toward a return to growth to 	
maintain the current rating level. Fitch will evaluate the progress of revenue 	
in strategic growth areas in light of the potential drag on improvements due to 	
the weak economy. Fitch believes CenturyLink will need to display a dividend 	
payout of 55% or less to maintain financial flexibility, but will evaluate the 	
payout in the context of spending on growth initiatives (e.g. fiber to the cell 	
site and demand-driven data center expansion). 	
	
CenturyLink's total debt was $21.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, and cash and 	
equivalents amounted to approximately $128 million. Financial flexibility is 	
provided through a $1.7 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in 	
January 2015. As of Dec. 31, 2011, $1.423 billion was available on the facility,	
and there were no letters of credit outstanding against the facility. 	
CenturyLink has a $160 million uncommitted revolving letter of credit facility, 	
which had $129 million in outstanding letters of credit. 	
	
The principal financial covenants in the $1.7 billion revolving credit facility 	
limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to no more than 	
4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined 	
in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. Its subsidiary Qwest Corporation (QC) 	
has a maintenance covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The 	
facility is guaranteed by Embarq, Qwest Communications International Inc. and 	
Qwest Services Corporation (QSC). 	
	
In 2012, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF to range from $1.3 to $1.4 billion. 	
Expected FCF levels reflect capital spending within the company's guidance range	
of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, which includes $100 million of integration 	
capital spending. Within the capital budget, areas of focus for investment 	
include continued fiber-to-the-tower initiatives, the expansion of data center 	
capacity at Savvis, the continued build-out of fiber-to-the-node and 	
success-based spending on video.	
	
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to manage upcoming 	
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. Debt and capital lease 	
maturities in 2012 and 2013 are $480 million and $1.7 billion, respectively, 	
with the 2013 amount prior to the effects of the current tender offer. 	
	
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be its only issuing 	
entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration available for the 	
issuance of debt and equity securities, as well as a $1.5 billion authorized 	
commercial paper program. The company effectively limits borrowing under the 	
program to the amount available under the credit facility. There was no 	
commercial paper outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
John Culver, CFA	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-312-368-3216	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
70 W. Madison Street, 	
	
Chicago, IL 60602	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
David Peterson        	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-312-368-3177	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Michael Weaver	
	
Managing Director	
	
+1-312-368-3156	
