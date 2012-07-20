FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Advanced Disposal Services ratings on watch negative
#Market News
July 20, 2012

TEXT-S&P puts Advanced Disposal Services ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Investment manager Highstar Capital, which indirectly owns solid waste 
services company Advanced Disposal Services Inc., announced its affiliate has 
agreed to acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. from Veolia Environmental 
Services North America Corp.
     -- Highstar intends to combine its proposed investment in the Veolia 
assets with its existing investments in Advanced Disposal and Interstate Waste 
Services Inc.
     -- We are placing our ratings on Advanced Disposal on CreditWatch with 
negative implications.

Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all its ratings, 
including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Jacksonville, Fla.-based 
Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADS) on CreditWatch with negative 
implications.

Rationale
Star Atlantic Waste Holdings LP (not rated), an affiliate of investment 
manager Highstar, will acquire Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc. (not rated) from 
Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp. (not rated), a unit of 
Veolia Environnement S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The CreditWatch placement 
reflects our view that if Highstar's acquisition of Veolia's solid waste 
business is executed as proposed, ADS will become part of a new solid waste 
services company that is likely to carry higher debt leverage and weaker 
credit measures than ADS as a stand-alone company. Star Atlantic has obtained 
committed financing from multiple banks and intends to purchase the U.S. solid 
waste businesses for $1.9 billion. Although we believe the new $1.4 billion 
revenue company is likely to benefit from its larger scale of operations and 
wider geographic diversity, the new entity's financial risk profile could be 
weak enough to justify a modest downgrade.

CreditWatch
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will 
monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the 
CreditWatch listing once further details related to the transaction become 
available. We intend to meet with management to discuss a variety of topics 
related to the transaction, such as integration risks, the pro forma capital 
structure, and management's strategic and financial policies. We could lower 
the ratings on ADS if the company's financial risk profile weakens as we 
expect following the transaction.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Neg       B+
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3


 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

